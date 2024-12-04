Presidential office press corps forced to leave

Most Popular
Presidential office press corps forced to leaveBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 02:12
The presidential office press corps faced an eviction order from its building in Seoul, according to Park An-su, who led the headquarters of the Martial Law Command.
The order came into effect as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
This was the latest result of President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Tuesday, which the opposition-controlled National Assembly claimed had a procedural fault and was deemed invalid.
