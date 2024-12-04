Presidential office press corps forced to leave

This photo shows the exterior view of the main gate of the presidential office. (Yonhap)

The presidential office press corps faced an eviction order from its building in Seoul, according to Park An-su, who led the headquarters of the Martial Law Command.

The order came into effect as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

This was the latest result of President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Tuesday, which the opposition-controlled National Assembly claimed had a procedural fault and was deemed invalid.