[Today’s K-pop] Ive logs 300m views with ‘After Like’ music video

[Today’s K-pop] Ive logs 300m views with ‘After Like’ music videoBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 17:25
Ive’s music video for “After Like” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, said agency Starship Entertainment Tuesday.
“After Like” is the title track from the group's third single album released in 2022. The genre-breaking hit swept all music charts in Korea and earned the group 14 trophies from television music chart shows. It also enjoyed 17 and 25 weeks straight on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. US charts, respectively, peaking at No. 20 and No. 9.
The group of six celebrated its third anniversary of debut Saturday sending out a thank-you message via its agency. It also shared the news that it is poised to return in January next year, about nine months after the release of its second EP, “Ive Switch.” The six-track EP sold more than 1 million units in three days, becoming its fourth million-seller.
BTS’ Jin garners 100m Spotify streams with ‘I’ll Be There’
Jin of BTS amassed 100 million plays on Spotify with solo song “I’ll Be There” as of Sunday.
“I’ll Be There” is the pre-release from his first solo album “Happy.” The single debuted on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 44 and on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart at No. 9. It has topped iTunes' Top Songs chart in 64 regions as well as Oricon’s Daily Digital Single Ranking.
Album “Happy” entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 4 and focus track “Running Wild” claimed No. 53 spot on the Hot 100. The album sold more than 840,000 copies on the day of release.
A pop-up store promoting the album in Tokyo, named Running Wild to Happiness, will be open until Dec. 16 following a successful run in Seoul.
Seventeen to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards
Seventeen is set to perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, announced the organization on Sunday in the US.
The band has been selected as a finalist for the Top K-pop Touring Artist award, and will perform “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” at the awards ceremony, which takes place in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.
The song is the main track from its latest and 12th EP “Spill the Feels” which spent four weeks on the Billboard 200 after hitting it at No. 5.
Meanwhile, the 13-member act’s fourth single album in Japan “Shohikigen” topped Oricon’s Weekly Single Ranking. The single is its fourth in a row to top the chart, a record streak for an international artist.
The band is in the middle of its Japan tour which will resume at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday.
(G)I-dle’s Minnie to drop 1st solo album: report
Minnie of (G)I-dle will bring out her first solo album in January, according to a local media report Tuesday.
Agency Cube Entertainment confirmed the news, adding that the album will be released mid-January.
She will be the second to last member of the group to release a solo album and will be doing so seven years after her debut as its main vocalist.
The news comes shortly after that of the bandmates renewing their contract with the agency. On Sunday, the company announced that all five members have extended their contracts, although those of four -- with the exception of Soyeon -- are yet to expire.
Minnie also surprised fans in October when she walked down the runway for Miu Miu’s 2025 spring/summer collection in Paris, taking time away from the group’s world tour to do so.
