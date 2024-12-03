Home

    Can Korea break away from apartment fixation?

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

    Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] 'Tell me I fit in'

    Who helped bring star-studded K-drama series 'The Trunk' to life?

    'Chairman Bang took on risk himself and agreed to put-back option,' Hybe says

    [KH Explains] Will Northvolt's fall ease talent shortage for Korean battery makers?

    [From the Scene] Seoul's self-driving bus: What to know

    Singer Kim Jun-su's alleged blackmailer arrested for blackmail

    UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement

Ministry mulls tougher health warning labels for alcohol

By Park Jun-hee

Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 11:36

(123rf) (123rf)

South Korea is mulling introducing tougher health warnings on alcohol container labels to raise awareness on alcohol-related risks, according to officials on Tuesday.

The move comes after Rep. Nam In-soon of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, also a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee, suggested updating the warning labels to make them more effective in delivering the risks of alcohol consumption.

Amid calls for stronger warning labels, the Health Ministry said in a written response to Rep. Nam that it would consider changing the label from the current one that focuses on the perils of excessive drinking to emphasizing that drinking alcohol in any amount carries a health risk.

The ministry noted that it would discuss the issue with related agencies, including the Drug Ministry and health care experts, and changes to regulations will also be considered.

