Ministry mulls tougher health warning labels for alcohol

South Korea is mulling introducing tougher health warnings on alcohol container labels to raise awareness on alcohol-related risks, according to officials on Tuesday.

The move comes after Rep. Nam In-soon of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, also a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee, suggested updating the warning labels to make them more effective in delivering the risks of alcohol consumption.

Amid calls for stronger warning labels, the Health Ministry said in a written response to Rep. Nam that it would consider changing the label from the current one that focuses on the perils of excessive drinking to emphasizing that drinking alcohol in any amount carries a health risk.

The ministry noted that it would discuss the issue with related agencies, including the Drug Ministry and health care experts, and changes to regulations will also be considered.