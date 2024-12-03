Ministry mulls tougher health warning labels for alcohol

Most Popular
-
6
'Chairman Bang took on risk himself and agreed to put-back option,’ Hybe says
-
7
[KH Explains] Will Northvolt's fall ease talent shortage for Korean battery makers?
-
8
[From the Scene] Seoul's self-driving bus: What to know
-
9
Singer Kim Jun-su's alleged blackmailer arrested for blackmail
-
10
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement
Ministry mulls tougher health warning labels for alcoholBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 11:36
South Korea is mulling introducing tougher health warnings on alcohol container labels to raise awareness on alcohol-related risks, according to officials on Tuesday.
The move comes after Rep. Nam In-soon of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, also a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee, suggested updating the warning labels to make them more effective in delivering the risks of alcohol consumption.
Amid calls for stronger warning labels, the Health Ministry said in a written response to Rep. Nam that it would consider changing the label from the current one that focuses on the perils of excessive drinking to emphasizing that drinking alcohol in any amount carries a health risk.
The ministry noted that it would discuss the issue with related agencies, including the Drug Ministry and health care experts, and changes to regulations will also be considered.
More from Headlines
-
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
Does the Seoul Plaza Christmas tree reflect religious bias?
-
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement