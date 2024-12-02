[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to spend Christmas with fans

(Credit: INB100) (Credit: INB100)

Baekhyun of EXO announced plans for a year-end fan meetup via agency INB100 on Monday. He will throw a “Chaotic Party” in Seoul on Dec. 21-22 inviting fans to enjoy a winter holiday atmosphere with him at the event. The second day’s live show will be broadcast online. It will be the veteran idol's first fan meeting since his “Snack Party” about 11 months ago. At the time, he toured Asia on his own for the first time that came to an end with an encore gig in Seoul and put out fourth solo EP “Hello, World,” which became his third consecutive million-selling solo album. On Sunday, he greeted fans at a general viewing at a cinema in Seoul offering commentaries on his concert film “Baekhyun: Lonsdaleite. in Cinemas,” which premiered last week. GFriend to reunite for 10th debut anniversary

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

GFriend will host a concert and release an album next month in celebration of its 10th anniversary of debut, announced Source Music Monday, giving shape to the project first mentioned in September. Music from the album will be unveiled on Jan. 6 and the physical album will be available a week after. The concert is slated to be held on Jan. 18-19 in Seoul under the title Season of Memories. The group of six was launched by the management firm in January 2015 bringing out first EP “Season of Glass.” The members are reuniting in about four years since they abruptly suspended activities when their contract with the agency expired. Eunha, SinB and Eomji formed Viviz while Sowon, Yerin and Yuju have been pursuing individual careers since then. H1-Key to host 1st fan concert in Seoul

(Credit: GLG Entertainment) (Credit: GLG Entertainment)

Girl group H1-Key will hold a fan concert in Seoul on Jan. 5, agency GLG Entertainment said Monday. It will be the foursome’s first such show in Korea and will coincide with the third anniversary of its debut. All songs will be rearranged into band versions to be put on stage at the fan concert dubbed Find my KEY. The group hosted a fan concert in Hong Kong last month and will add more cities in Asia next year. Also last month, the group surprised fans with “Re: Thinkin’ About You,” a collaboration with Filipino star Josh Cullen, from SB19, the first band form Southeast Asia to enter Billboard chart. The single is a retake on “Thinkin’ About You” which was the first in its digital single series H1Key Note. The Boyz drops winter song

(Credit: IST Entertainment) (Credit: IST Entertainment)