Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

(Seoul Metropolitan Government) (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul faces the same controversy every Christmas: Should the Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza have a Christian cross at the top? The debate has resurfaced once again this year. The 19-meter tree, adorned with an illuminating cross, red ribbons and gift-shaped ornaments, will remain illuminated until Dec. 31, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. On Nov. 18, the lighting ceremony for the Christmas tree took place at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall. The event was attended by key figures including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Gam Kyung-chul, chairman of CTS Christian TV.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (center) and Gam Kyung-chul, Chairman of CTS Christian TV, attend the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall. (CTS Christian TV) Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (center) and Gam Kyung-chul, Chairman of CTS Christian TV, attend the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall. (CTS Christian TV)

The Christmas tree tradition at Seoul Plaza dates back to the late 1960s, but the debate over its decorations began in the early 2000s. Historically, the traditional star topped the tree, but it was replaced by a cross in 2002 under then-Seoul Mayor Lee Myung-bak, known for his Protestant faith. This shift sparked debates about the appropriateness of religious symbols in public places, with some critics arguing it amounted to religious favoritism. As a result, the Seoul city government withdrew its direct support, handing over responsibility to Protestant organizations, which have continued to top the tree with a cross each year.

Christmas tree installed in front of Seoul City Hall in 1968, topped with a star. (National Archives of Korea) Christmas tree installed in front of Seoul City Hall in 1968, topped with a star. (National Archives of Korea)

In 2008, a citizen lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Religious Discrimination Report Center, calling for the cross’s removal or replacement with a star. The citizen argued that as Seoul Plaza is a public space in front of City Hall, its Christmas tree should maintain religious neutrality. The Culture Ministry then advised Seoul City to consider public sentiment. Due to continued public outcry, Seoul City announced in 2014 that religious symbols would be banned from the tree. However, strong opposition from Protestant groups led to a reversal, and the cross has remained a fixture ever since, including this year. Following this pattern, the cross has been placed once again at the top of the Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza this year. "The Christmas tree is not funded by the city budget; Protestant organizations take responsibility for its installation with their own funds. This year, CTS is in charge of setting up the tree," a Seoul City official told The Korea Herald. The city has maintained that because Protestant groups finance the tree, it has no jurisdiction over the tree, including its decorations. Additionally, another Seoul City official told Kyunghyang Shinmun in 2000s, "Buddhist organizations also set up Buddhist symbols in the plaza during Buddha's Birthday celebrations. Therefore, having a cross on the Christmas tree does not indicate any bias towards a particular religion." However, the use of a cross continues to divide opinion. Critics, including secular and Buddhist groups, argue it breaches religious neutrality. The Korean Institute for Religious Freedom, an organization that advocates for religious freedom, argued that the cross solely represents Christianity, deeming its presence on a public tree inappropriate from an equity standpoint. They also point out that Christmas marks Jesus's birth, traditionally symbolized by a star, not the cross, which is related to his death. Protestant groups, however, defend the cross as a fitting symbol for Christmas, which they view as inherently Christian. The Korean Association of Church Communication argues that banning the cross would be an excessive restriction on religious expression.

The Vatican's Christmas tree is adorned with a star, as shared by an X user. The Vatican's Christmas tree is adorned with a star, as shared by an X user.