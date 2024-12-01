Korea’s advanced nuclear tech to take center stage at NES 2024

In aims to showcase South Korea's advanced nuclear power technologies and their potential to address global energy and climate challenges, the Global Nuclear Energy & Safety Confex 2024 will take place from Tuesday to Thursday at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Hosted by the Korea Nuclear Association for International Cooperation, the three-day event, themed “Borderless Energy: Globalizing Nuclear Business,” will focus on the growing demand for cleaner energy solutions around the world. The event will feature 160 exhibition booths and 21 conferences and programs.

"We hope that the NES 2024 event will widely promote the excellence of K-nuclear power globally, serving as a stepping stone for nuclear power exports," KNA President Kim Dong-cheol said. "We also aim for this event to foster greater collaboration within the global nuclear industry and strengthen efforts toward nuclear safety."

Key participants include Korea Electric Power Corporation, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Doosan Enerbility and other relevant Korean enterprises specializing in engineering, procurement and construction.

An export consultation meeting will involve 30 buyers from 15 countries, including IC Ictas Construction of Turkiye, collaborators with Czech energy company CEZ and Nawah Energy of the United Arab Emirates.

On the first day, the global trends conference will address the current status of nuclear power worldwide, emerging trends and examples in the finance sector, as well as advancements in nuclear fuel technology and policy.

The World Nuclear Cities Summit on Wednesday will be attended by the Pavel Pacal, mayor of the Trebic, near Dukovany, and Necati Yamac, CEO of Turkey’s state-owned nuclear energy company, TUNAS.

Later in the day, a session will spotlight Korea’s small modular reactors like BANDI and SMART100, alongside presentations from Canada’s ARC Resources and AtkinsRealis Nuclear on SMR technology development and collaboration.

The final day will include job counseling sessions for students majoring in nuclear energy. Human resources managers from major enterprises, including Korea Electric Power Corporation, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Doosan Enerbility, HD Hyundai, Samsung and Daewoo, are set to join.