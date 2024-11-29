'12.12: The Day' wins big at 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards

The box-office hit "12.12: The Day" won big at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Friday, sweeping multiple top honors at one of Korea’s most prestigious film ceremonies.

Held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, the Blue Dragon Film Awards celebrate standout Korean films released in theaters or on streaming platforms. This year, the awards considered 165 films released between October 2023 and October 2024, with 20 films, 10 directors, and 30 actors nominated across 18 categories.

"12.12: The Day," which revisits the coup attempt held in 1979, Seoul, was selected as the best picture and named the most-watched film. The film's lead actor, Hwang Jung-min, who played the fictionalized version of Chun Doo-hwan, a former president of South Korea, also won the best actor.

“I received my first best actor award for 'You Are My Sunshine.' I asked my wife, ‘Do you think I could ever win an award like that?’ I didn’t think that day would ever come. But now, I’ve won the best actor award here three times,” Hwang said in his acceptance speech for best actor.

"Everyone currently acting is worthy of a best actor award, so I hope you all keep at it and never let go until the end. Although not many films are being made and the situation is challenging, Korean cinema will always live and breathe by our side," he added.