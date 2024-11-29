[Today’s K-pop] BTS' 'Butter' hits 1b views on YouTube

BTS added another video to the list of its visuals with more than 1 billion views on YouTube, as “Butter” reached the milestone late Thursday.

The music video for the 2021 mega hit joined the list of “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” “DNA,” “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Idol” and “Fake Love.” The video earned the septet four Guinness World Records upon release.

The synth pop tune made a hotshot debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 and spent 10 weeks atop the main songs chart, including a seven-week streak, logging the longest stay at No. 1 this year. It stayed on the chart for 20 weeks in total.

The single was No. 1 on Oricon’s combined single ranking that spans five years, published earlier this year, a first for an international artist.

Treasure to bring out single next week