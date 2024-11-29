[Today’s K-pop] BTS' 'Butter' hits 1b views on YouTube

Most Popular
-
6
Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm grips Korea for 2nd day
-
7
BOK makes surprise 2nd rate cut to boost growth
-
8
‘VCHA, Katseye and Dear Alice are not K-pop groups,’ industry experts say
-
9
11 injured in 53-car pileup on icy road in Wonju
-
10
[Graphic News] South Koreans favor Japan for repeat overseas trips
[Today’s K-pop] BTS' 'Butter' hits 1b views on YouTubeBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 17:02
BTS added another video to the list of its visuals with more than 1 billion views on YouTube, as “Butter” reached the milestone late Thursday.
The music video for the 2021 mega hit joined the list of “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” “DNA,” “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Idol” and “Fake Love.” The video earned the septet four Guinness World Records upon release.
The synth pop tune made a hotshot debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 and spent 10 weeks atop the main songs chart, including a seven-week streak, logging the longest stay at No. 1 this year. It stayed on the chart for 20 weeks in total.
The single was No. 1 on Oricon’s combined single ranking that spans five years, published earlier this year, a first for an international artist.
Treasure to bring out single next week
Treasure will make a comeback on Dec. 5 with a digital single, label YG Entertainment announced Friday.
The management firm uploaded a poster for the single album only giving out the release date, but the bandmates hinted at the new music on the previous day on a fandom community app with phrases like “starlit night” and “dancing under the moonlight.”
The digital single will be coming out six months after “King Kong,” which was dropped in the same format and topped iTunes Top Songs Chart in 18 regions. The 10-member team performed the band version of “King Kong” at the 2024 MAMA Awards held in Osaka last week, where it picked up the trophy for Favorite Male Group.
Madein’s Gaeun quits amid harassment dispute
Gaeun of Madein left the group as of Thursday, said agency 143 Entertainment through a statement citing personal matters.
The group will carry on its activities as a six-member act for the time being.
Since last week, the rookie girl group has been mired in controversy and media reports have been made saying that the head of its agency committed sexual misconduct against one of the members. The member was found out by the agency to have brought a man last month to her dorm and there are conflicting arguments over whether she or the agency president initiated the idea of “being a couple for one day.”
Gaeun was speculated to be the member and has been taking time off since earlier this month due to health reasons.
The agency reiterated that there has not been any kind of sexual contact between the two parties.
Younite to drop 1st single in December
Boy band Younite will bring out first single album “Y” on Dec. 11, said agency Brand New Music Friday.
The band of eight will be releasing a new album seven months after its sixth EP “Another.”
After promoting the mini album, it reorganized since Hyunseung left the band due to personal reasons and participated in Mnet’s contest among boy bands making it into the final round.
Younite debuted in 2022 with EP “Youni-Birth” and includes Eunsang, who made the final 11 on audition show “Produce X 101” and formed project group X1 in 2019.
More from Headlines
-
Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline
-
NK launches 32nd wave of trash balloons
-
SNU professors join growing movement calling for Yoon's resignation