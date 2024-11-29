SNU professors join growing movement calling for Yoon's resignation

Seoul National University, South Korea's top university and the alma mater of President Yoon Suk Yeol, has joined a growing wave of calls for his resignation on Thursday, a movement that has been spreading across universities and the religious sector nationwide since late October.

A total of 525 SNU professors held a press conference at the university's museum in Seoul on Thursday, announcing their participation in the movement of institutions issuing declaration spreading across the country, calling for Yoon to step down.

"We call for the resignation of Yoon Suk Yeol with deep regret and a sense of duty to history and the public. The SNU students are now expressing shame in sharing their alma mater with Yoon," the professors' statement read.

"Democracy has collapsed and regression and retrogression are serious in all areas. President Yoon must step down as soon as possible. His resignation is absolutely necessary for the future of Korean society."

The statement also said, "We urgently need to restore a rational national system that can deal with pressing changes in the international situation, the economic crisis, the population crisis, the climate crisis, etc."

Korea is seeing a wave of faculty across its universities calling for Yoon's resignation, with about 4,000 professors and researchers from almost 70 universities nationwide participating in the declaration movement as of Friday.