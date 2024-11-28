[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen tops Oricon chart with 4th Japan single

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen's fourth Japanese single album headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking, said agency Pledis Entertainment Thursday citing the Japanese tally. “Shohikigen” is led by a ballad tune of the same title, which has been used as a theme song for NHK drama “Me and Future Me!?” that started airing last month. On Friday, the 13-member act will launch its dome tour in Japan, starting in Aichi before heading to Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka. The group will perform twice in each city, where city-wide Seventeen The City campaigns will be held as well. The bandmates left Seoul Thursday, with the exception of Jeonghan and Jun. Jeonghan began his mandatory military service in September, and Jun is focusing on his acting career in China. Babymonster lists Japan tour destinations

Babymonster finalized plans for the Japanese leg of its tour, sharing them via label YG Entertainment Thursday. The group of seven will visit four cities in the country -- Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka -- for 11 concerts between mid-March and mid-April. Th concerts form part of the group's first international tour, which will begin with a two-day concert in Seoul slated for Jan. 25-26 next year. Tour Hello Monsters will then take the rookie group to New Jersey and Los Angeles the following month. Babymonster will also be promoting their first studio album “Drip” on music programs and talk shows on Japanese television. The album, released earlier this month, has stayed on Billboard’s Global excl. US and Global 200 charts for three weeks in a row, while the music video for the title track logged 100 million views in 21 days. (G)I-dle’s Soyeon comments on renewing contract

Soyeon of (G)I-dle discussed the pending renewal of her contract with agency Cube Entertainment in a YouTube talk show Wednesday. “I am not leaving,” she said when one of the hosts, Hwang Soyoon, asked why she decided to leave the management firm. Admitting that she has yet to make up her mind, she said that she is still in talks with the agency since she wants to make music with her fellow group members in the best circumstances possible. “My team comes before anything,” said the leader of the 7-year-old group, confiding that being the leader and producer of the team, she feels like a mother hen in a way. “I want to finalize everything as soon as I can. By the end of November,” said the singer-songwriter. She made news when she rapped about her contract ending this month during the group’s concert in August. Chungha to drop Christmas single

