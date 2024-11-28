Firefighter holds truck driver for 45 minutes to save him from falling off bridge

Most Popular
-
1
Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul
-
2
Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected
-
3
Seoul snowfall now third heaviest on record
-
4
Samsung shakes up management, commits to reviving chip business
-
5
Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day
-
6
How $70 funeral wreaths became symbol of protest in S. Korea
-
7
Seoul's first snowfall could hit hard, warns weather agency
-
8
Why cynical, 'memeified' makeovers of kids' characters are so appealing
-
9
BOK makes surprise 2nd rate cut to boost growth
-
10
Hybe consolidates chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s regime with leadership changes
Firefighter holds truck driver for 45 minutes to save him from falling off bridgeBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 15:59
An emergency rescue worker saved a truck driver from an 11-meter fall by holding onto the driver for 45 minutes with his bare hands, officials of the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters said Thursday.
The accident occurred Wednesday at around 9:29 a.m. on a bridge on a section of the Joongang Expressway in Poongsang-eup, Andong, North Gyeongsang Province. A truck slid on the snow-covered road and collided with the railings, the impact of which almost threw the driver in his 60s out of his seat and off the bridge.
Minutes later, fire corporal Park Jun-hyeon, 34, and other members of the 119 emergency rescue service in Poongsan arrived on the scene, and found the driver hanging perilously from what remained of the driver's seat.
The damage to the car made it impossible for the workers to open its doors, and the rescue workers did not have sufficient space to conduct a rescue operation. All Park could do was make sure the driver did not fall by holding onto his hands.
Park held the driver by his hands for 45 minutes, and did not dare switch places with other workers out of fear that they may lose the driver. He calmed the panicked driver while holding onto him until other rescue workers brought a vehicle with an aerial platform to rescue the driver.
The driver was rescued at around 10:30 a.m.
More from Headlines
-
BOK makes surprise rate cut to lift growth
-
Ukrainian delegation did not request weapons: minister
-
Japan will pay for failing to honor promises, minister says