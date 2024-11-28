Ukrainian delegation in Seoul did not request South Korean weapons: minister

Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun speaks during a meeting of the National Assembly national defense committee Thursday. (Yonhap)

The delegation from Ukraine did not request that South Korea provide defensive weapons during a series of high-level meetings held Wednesday in Seoul.

Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who spoke with his visiting Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov for 30 minutes on Wednesday, said he “did not receive any proposals” from the delegation about buying the Cheongung air defense system, as some reports had speculated.

The South Korean defense minister was speaking Thursday in response to questions from lawmakers during a plenary session of the National Assembly’s national defense committee.

Continuing, Kim said South Korea was “responding in solidarity with the international community” on aid to Ukraine. “I’m not supposed to give more details,” he added.

According to the South Korean defense minister, the Ukrainian delegation reported that Russia has deployed North Korean weapons such as Hwasong short-range ballistic missiles and 240 mm multiple rocket launchers.

The Ukrainian delegation believes Russia has provided North Korea with anti-aircraft missiles in return, Kim said.

At Thursday’s Assembly meeting, the South Korean defense minister also dismissed Russia's warnings against his country possibly sending weapons to Ukraine.

“The war Russia is waging right now is an illegal invasion. The United Nations has already characterized it as such,” Kim said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in a Nov. 24 interview with Moscow’s state news agency TASS that “Seoul must realize that the possible use of South Korean weapons to kill Russian citizens will fully destroy relations between our countries.”

“We will respond in every way that we find necessary,” Rudenko said.

The delegation led by the Ukrainian defense minister held meetings with President Yoon Suk Yeol, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Umerov said in a statement shared through the official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Thursday that he and Yoon spoke about the two countries’ cooperation in light of North Korean troops now being on the ground to fight Ukraine alongside Russia.

The Ukrainian defense minister said he shared with the South Korean side that North Korea is providing some 12,000 troops as well as military equipment to support Russian attacks against Ukraine, including strikes on critical infrastructure such as energy systems.

“For the Republic of Korea, these actions pose a serious threat, as the North Korean troops are gaining experience in conducting combat operations, which in the future may create additional security challenges in the region,” he said. Republic of Korea is South Korea’s official name.

In the Telegram statement, Umerov made no mention of discussions regarding weapons supplies having taken place at the meetings in Seoul, and neither did Yoon's office in its statement released late Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, 70 lawmakers of the Democratic Party of Korea introduced a resolution urging the Yoon administration to “end involvement” in the war in Ukraine.

“If South Korea provides weapons to Ukraine while North Korea is dispatching troops to Russia, (the war in Ukraine) could turn into a proxy war between North and South Korea,” Rep. Lee Un-ju, one of the lawmakers who authored the resolution, told reporters.