[From the Scene] Hyundai Motor unveils lighter, cheaper exoskeleton for factory workers

A Hyundai Motor official, wearing the X-ble Shoulder exoskeleton, assembles automotive parts during a demonstration event held on Wednesday at Hyundai Motor Studio Goyang in Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group) A Hyundai Motor official, wearing the X-ble Shoulder exoskeleton, assembles automotive parts during a demonstration event held on Wednesday at Hyundai Motor Studio Goyang in Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Factory workers often experience physical strain and injuries as they are exposed to overhead work, heavy lifting and other repetitive tasks. For instance, a Hyundai Motor plant worker on an assembly line has to lift their arms anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 times a day. On Wednesday, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled a new wearable robotic exoskeleton, called “X-ble Shoulder,” which promises to reduce stress on factory workers' joints by up to 60 percent. The first product released in its brand-new wearable robot lineup, X-ble Shoulder weighs just 1.9 kilograms. The robot features a modular structure that channels the elastic energy from a tension spring into the crankshaft, enhancing the user’s upper arm strength without additional power sources. Its torso resembles a mesh vest crafted from lightweight, durable carbon fibers used in high-performance vehicles, which are also washable.

A Hyundai Motor official wears the X-ble Shoulder exoskeleton during a demonstration event held on Wednesday at Hyundai Motor Studio Goyang in Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group) A Hyundai Motor official wears the X-ble Shoulder exoskeleton during a demonstration event held on Wednesday at Hyundai Motor Studio Goyang in Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)

“In 2018, when the company first set up a wearable robot research team, other global carmakers were already using these battery-powered robots in their factories, sourced from external suppliers,” said Hyun Dong-jin, vice president of the robotics lab at Hyundai Motor Group, during a press conference. “We asked ourselves, ‘Can Hyundai Motor make better products with our own technology?’ We visited our Alabama plant to find answers.” The team sought feedback from employees who had experience with other robotic products, “(Our goal was to make) lighter and fitted vest-like robots that do not get in the way of the work process. Workers also did not have the time to charge the batteries, so we had to exclude external power sources. The smell was another issue we had to fix as they wore them for a long time,” Hyun added. In addition, the exoskeleton is built to withstand countless repetitive tasks in industrial settings, enduring rigorous durability tests every three months with over 600,000 cycles under more extreme conditions than the actual operational environment. Available in two models, the standard version assists with up to 2.9 kilogram-force, ideal for workers frequently changing their postures, while the adjustable version offers up to 3.7 kgf support for repetitive tasks. This innovation reduces the perceived weight of a 10-kilogram overhead tool to approximately 6 kilograms.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday shows the company official assembling automotive parts while wearing the X-ble Shoulder exoskeleton at Hyundai Motor Goyang High-tech Center in Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group) This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday shows the company official assembling automotive parts while wearing the X-ble Shoulder exoskeleton at Hyundai Motor Goyang High-tech Center in Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)