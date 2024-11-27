Home

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies

    Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform

    Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul

    [Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations

    [Health and care] Getting cancer young: Why cancer isn't just an older person's battle

    K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions

    [Graphic News] International marriages on rise in Korea

    Korea's auto industry braces for Trump's massive tariffs in Mexico

    Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected

지나쌤

11 injured in 53-car pileup on icy road in Wonju

By Ahn Sung-mi

Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 21:56

A massive pileup involving 53 cars occurred in Wonju, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap) A massive pileup involving 53 cars occurred in Wonju, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

More than 50 cars crashed into each other on an icy road in Wonju, Gangwon Province, injuring 11 people as record heavy snow hit the country on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at 5:49 p.m. on National Route 409, between Manjong and Simpyeong intersections in Wonju, according to the Gangwon Fire Headquarters. The accident began when a Matiz compact car skidded to a stop on a downhill stretch of a highway. The vehicles that followed were unable to stop because the road was icy and collided in a chain reaction.

Eleven people, including one in 50s, were injured due to the accident and are treated at local hospitals.

Authorities believe black ice was the primary cause of the accident after reviewing closed-circuit television footage and witness reports.

The police are continuing to assess the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the crash.

