[Global Finance Awards] Mirae Asset Securities within reach of global top-tier ambition

Mirae Asset Securities, South Korea's largest stock brokerage company, has shown unparalleled performance with its aggressive global expansion strategy and significantly increased customer assets, despite the higher interest rate environment that put pressure on stock valuations.

Managing the largest overseas stock balance and pension assets in Korea, Mirae Asset has generated solid profitability centered on asset management this year.

Its customers’ investment returns from overseas shares increased by 11.4 trillion won ($8.16 billion) in November compared to the beginning of the year, reaching a total balance of 36.5 trillion won.

Nvidia, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple and Broadcom contributed to the expansion of customer assets. Nvidia recorded a customer valuation profit of about 3.3 trillion won with a rate of return of 166 percent, and Tesla added about 2.5 trillion won in evaluated profit with a rate of return of 70 percent.

Mirae Asset has been guiding its customers to have a long-term perspective when investing in innovative companies to help them construct stable asset income portfolios in the rapidly changing economic paradigm.

Another outstanding feature the brokerage house has been pushing for is its artificial intelligence solutions incorporated into its financial services to improve customer returns.

To ensure the successful management of our clients' assets, investment professionals from the firm’s branches nationwide and headquarters hold a monthly meeting to offer investment solutions based on AI-powered company analysis reports, robot advisors and wealth tech service -- a technology-driven platform that utilizes tools like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation to provide individuals with access to personalized wealth management services.

“We are continuously developing our global asset allocation strategy for successful asset management and peaceful retirement of our customers,” a Mirae Asset official said.

Mirae Asset’s global market expansion is entering a new chapter with the completion of the acquisition of Sharekan, an Indian securities firm.

As the Korean firm closed the takeover deal and rebranded it as Mirae Asset Sharekan on Wednesday, its operation comes in full swing to achieve its plan to become one of the fifth-largest stock brokerage companies in India.

Mirae Asset Securities has secured the largest number of overseas units among Korean brokerage companies operating in foreign markets. It raked in 50.8 billion won in pre-tax profit from its overseas affiliates in the third quarter and aims to earn 500 billion won in pre-tax profit for overseas corporations by 2030.

Down the road, the Korean company plans to step up global collaboration in advanced markets to create synergy between headquarters and subsidiaries in the US, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore in trading overseas stocks and bonds.

Mirae Asset’s seamless and innovative endeavor to break its own boundaries has earned international recognition.

Mirae Asset Group founder and Chairman Park Hyeon-joo was awarded the International Executive of the Year by the Academy of International Business in August. His innovative leadership in developing Mirae Asset Group into a global top-tier investment bank was recognized by the AIB, according to the group.

In September, Mirae Asset Securities was named the best securities house in South Korea by Euromoney.

“The team at Mirae Asset Securities has long been forward thinkers. That skill came in particularly handy during the past year when a high interest rate environment and global geopolitical uncertainties proved disruptive,” it said.