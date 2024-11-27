HD Hyundai delivers next-generation Aegis destroyer to Korean Navy

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced Wednesday the delivery of Jeongjo the Great, an 8,200-metric-ton Aegis destroyer, during a ceremony at its headquarters in Ulsan, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Government representatives from seven countries, including Poland, Peru and the United States, attended the event. Delegates also toured the latest frigate Chungnam, which is set to be delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy next month.

Poland and Peru are emerging as potential clients for the nation’s defense industry, while Korea and the US have been reviewing partnerships on maintenance, repair and operations.

Jeongjo the Great, Korea’s fourth Aegis destroyer, was developed and constructed entirely with domestic technology. Equipped with advanced systems, the ship can detect, track and intercept ballistic missiles. Its cutting-edge features include the latest Aegis combat management system, a multi-function phased array radar, an integrated sonar system and Korea’s vertical launch system.

In 2019, HD Hyundai signed the contract to build Jeongjo the Great with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. This was followed by a steel-cutting ceremony for the ship in 2021 and a launching ceremony in 2022. After a total of 550 trials, including a maximum speed evaluation, the ship was delivered to the Korean Navy on schedule.

“It is a great honor to successfully deliver our Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo the Great,” said Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai’s naval and special ship business unit. “This achievement reflects our collaboration with national institutes, such as DAPA and the ROK Navy. We will continue to work for Korea’s defense exports alongside government partners.”

HD Hyundai is completing the construction of a successor to the Jeongjo the Great, slated for launch next year. It also began to construct the third ship in the series last month.