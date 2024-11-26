[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin single hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 53

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jin of BTS entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 53 with his solo single “Running Wild,” according to the chart preview published Tuesday. It is his second solo entry on the main songs chart, following “The Astronauts,” a Coldplay collaboration released in 2022. “Running Wild” is the focus track from his first solo album “Happy” and is expected to claim the No. 4 spot on Billboard 200. The pop rock tune, which is based on British rock, hit the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 25, while claiming the No. 8 and No. 10 spots on Spotify’s Daily and Weekly Top Songs Global charts, respectively. Also on Tuesday, the artist dropped a remake of “Falling,” featuring Taka of Japanese band One OK Rock. The band participated in writing the original song that is part of “Happy.” Enhypen tops Oricon chart with 2nd LP repack

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen clinched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking with “Romance: Untold – daydream –,” according to the latest tally announced Tuesday. The reissue of its second full album “Romance: Untold” is the band’s ninth album to top the weekly chart. The reissue also topped Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking upon release, becoming its 11th album to do so. The album sold over 1. 4 million copies in its first week, a new first-week sales record for a K-pop repackaged album, and boosted the original album back onto the Billboard 200, placing it at No. 7 on the main albums chart. Released in July, "Romance: Untold" debuted on the chart at No. 2 and stayed on the chart for 12 weeks in total, both career highs for the band. Meanwhile, the band will resume the Japanese leg of its Walk the Line tour next month in Fukuoka. Way V tops iTunes chart in 13 regions with 6th EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

The sixth mini album from Way V debuted atop iTunes' Top Albums chart in 13 regions, said label SM Entertainment Tuesday. EP “Frequency” came out on Monday and consists of six tracks, including the title track in Korean and Chinese and pre-release “High Five,” which was dropped a week earlier. The EP is an about-face from previous release “Give Me That” which was the band's first chart-topper on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. Way V topped the chart as well as Weekly Album Ranking with its debut album in Japan – “The Highest” – last month. The band of five held concerts in Bangkok and Taipei earlier this month for its first international tour On The Way. It will visit Hong Kong and Macao until February next year. NCT Wish to drop 1st Japan LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)