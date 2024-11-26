[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin single hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 53

Most Popular
-
6
[Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance
-
7
Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push
-
8
Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
-
9
Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
-
10
Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin single hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 53By Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 17:54
Jin of BTS entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 53 with his solo single “Running Wild,” according to the chart preview published Tuesday.
It is his second solo entry on the main songs chart, following “The Astronauts,” a Coldplay collaboration released in 2022.
“Running Wild” is the focus track from his first solo album “Happy” and is expected to claim the No. 4 spot on Billboard 200. The pop rock tune, which is based on British rock, hit the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 25, while claiming the No. 8 and No. 10 spots on Spotify’s Daily and Weekly Top Songs Global charts, respectively.
Also on Tuesday, the artist dropped a remake of “Falling,” featuring Taka of Japanese band One OK Rock. The band participated in writing the original song that is part of “Happy.”
Enhypen tops Oricon chart with 2nd LP repack
Enhypen clinched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking with “Romance: Untold – daydream –,” according to the latest tally announced Tuesday.
The reissue of its second full album “Romance: Untold” is the band’s ninth album to top the weekly chart. The reissue also topped Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking upon release, becoming its 11th album to do so.
The album sold over 1. 4 million copies in its first week, a new first-week sales record for a K-pop repackaged album, and boosted the original album back onto the Billboard 200, placing it at No. 7 on the main albums chart. Released in July, "Romance: Untold" debuted on the chart at No. 2 and stayed on the chart for 12 weeks in total, both career highs for the band.
Meanwhile, the band will resume the Japanese leg of its Walk the Line tour next month in Fukuoka.
Way V tops iTunes chart in 13 regions with 6th EP
The sixth mini album from Way V debuted atop iTunes' Top Albums chart in 13 regions, said label SM Entertainment Tuesday.
EP “Frequency” came out on Monday and consists of six tracks, including the title track in Korean and Chinese and pre-release “High Five,” which was dropped a week earlier.
The EP is an about-face from previous release “Give Me That” which was the band's first chart-topper on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. Way V topped the chart as well as Weekly Album Ranking with its debut album in Japan – “The Highest” – last month.
The band of five held concerts in Bangkok and Taipei earlier this month for its first international tour On The Way. It will visit Hong Kong and Macao until February next year.
NCT Wish to drop 1st Japan LP
NCT Wish will release its first studio album in Japan “Wishful” on Nov. 27, announced label SM Entertainment Tuesday.
A highlight of the album is “Wishful Winter,” which evokes holiday spirits with piano and string sounds, making it the perfect Christmas track. The album will comprise 12 more songs, including Japanese-language versions of “Wish,” “Songbird,” “We Go!,” “Hands Up,” “Sal Away,” and “Tears Are Falling,” as well as full version of “NASA,” which was unveiled partially as a performance video.
Meanwhile, the youngest subunit of NCT will resume its Japan tour, titled Log In, Wednesday in Yokohama before visiting three more cities in the country until mid-December. The tour will expand to add more destinations in Asia in the first half of next year.
More from Headlines
-
'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense'
-
Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
-
NK may officially declare troop deployments to Russia: Seoul