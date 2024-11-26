[Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'

US President-elect Donald Trump is likely to use tariffs not only as a tool to protect American manufacturers but also as a way to ensure that trade negotiations are fair and expedited, a top Washington lobbyist says.

“Trump has several administrative avenues to implement tariffs and his suggestion of a 10 percent universal tariff on all imports is still a possibility,” Brian Ballard, president of the Washington lobbying firm Ballard Partners, told The Korea Herald in a written interview.

“Despite this, there will be exemptions to these duties, just like there were during his previous term in office. President Trump is likely going to follow a similar course and use tariffs as a first line of defense to protect American manufacturers while also negotiating trade deals that allow trade deficits to decrease and a fair arrangement to be established.”

Trump vowed on Monday to impose a 25 percent tariff on Canada and Mexico until the US neighbors clamp down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing the border. He also announced an additional 10 percent tariff above any additional tariffs on all Chinese imports.

Noting the recent nomination of Howard Lutnick, chief of the brokerage and investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, as Secretary of Commerce, Ballard explained that Lutnick will likely agree with Trump on “several” of the president-elect’s campaign pledges.

“Korean companies should keep an eye out for who will be nominated as President Trump’s US Trade Representative, and keep in mind that President Trump will have a wholehearted focus on ensuring the flourishing of American manufacturers as well as the decrease of the United States trade deficit,” said Ballard.

Regarding Trump’s repeated remarks about canceling the electric vehicle mandate and revising the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, Ballard underlined that Trump is most likely not going to remove the benefits for semiconductors, EVs and batteries made in America but will try to increase the pressure on companies that are propping up the Chinese chip, EV and battery industries.

“Korean companies in the semiconductor, automotive and battery industries who have invested in the US to create local jobs and contribute to the strengthening of the American manufacturing base are likely to be viewed as favorable by President Trump and will likely be in a stronger position to be granted trade exemptions,” he said.