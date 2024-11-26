Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
  3. 3

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
  4. 4

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  5. 5

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
  1. 6

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
  2. 7

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  3. 8

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
  4. 9

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  5. 10

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
지나쌤

Gong Yoo returns to Netflix with mystery melodrama ‘The Trunk’

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 12:09

    • Link copied

Gong Yoo poses for a photo during a press conference for Netflix series “The Trunk” in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Gong Yoo poses for a photo during a press conference for Netflix series “The Trunk” in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Actor Gong Yoo returns to the Netflix original series with a mystery melodrama “The Trunk,” set for release Friday.

His last Netflix series was the 2021 thriller “The Silent Sea.”

Gong Yoo plays Jung-won, a music producer who marries In-ji (Seo Hyun-jin), an employee at a wedding company called NM, on a fixed-term contract basis.

The drama is helmed by Kim Kyu-tae behind the hit series “It’s Okay, That’s Love” (2014) and “Our Blues” (2022) and the story is based on the 2015 novel of the same title by Kim Ryeo-ryeong.

As In-ji enters into her fifth contractual with Jung-Won, their married life takes a darker turn when a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake.

Gong Yoo said he liked the drama's intriguing mix of romance, psychological drama and mystery.

“This drama takes a different approach in discussing love and relationship. Its storyline can be interpreted differently based on perspective, so I was attracted to it,” Gong told reporters during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

“It was also a great opportunity for me to act with Oh Hae-young,” he added, mentioning the hit role that Seo played in the 2016 hit rom-com “Another Miss Oh.”

“The Trunk” (Netflix) “The Trunk” (Netflix)
“The Trunk” (Netflix) “The Trunk” (Netflix)

In “The Trunk,” Gong Yoo showcases lingering pain of Jung-won’s past, particularly his unresolved feelings for his ex-wife who initiated the contract marriage between Jung-won and In-ji.

“Jung-won is something of an immature character who has a traumatic past. I felt bad about this character, while feeling attached to the character as well, a which came out naturally,” Gong added.

Seo Hyun-jin said she felt challenged to play the role In-ji.

“Because the script is without a lot of directions or emotions (required for acting), I felt that In-ji could be a different person depending on who plays her,” Seo told reporters.

Seo Hyun-jin poses for a photo during a press conference for Netflix series “The Trunk” in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Seo Hyun-jin poses for a photo during a press conference for Netflix series “The Trunk” in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines