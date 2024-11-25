[Herald Gallery] Raum der Gedanken

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
2
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
3
Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
-
4
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
5
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
6
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
7
Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
-
8
Job creation lowest on record among under-30s
-
9
NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people in Far East for combat against Ukraine: report
-
10
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling
[Herald Gallery] Raum der GedankenBy Edwin Choi
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 17:29
Lee So-jeong (born 1993), an artist based in Dusseldorf and gaining attention across Europe, explores the unconscious and dreams, capturing the depth of emotions with delicate precision through her focus on human figures as the primary subject. Through her painted narratives, the artist reveals the emotions and experiences inherent in the human psyche, presenting works that intertwine autobiographical memories and sentiments.
The exhibition is on view at DIA Contemporary, located in Samcheong-dong, until Dec. 21.
Provided by HERALD AUCTION
More from Headlines
-
Opposition chief acquitted of subornation of perjury
-
Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with Chinese EV tital BYD
-
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling