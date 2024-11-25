Home

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi's child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
    Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service

    Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan's

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung's imminent shipment of AI chips

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
    Job creation lowest on record among under-30s

    Job creation lowest on record among under-30s
    NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people in Far East for combat against Ukraine: report

    NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people in Far East for combat against Ukraine: report
    Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling

    Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling
[Herald Gallery] Raum der Gedanken

By Edwin Choi

Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 17:29

“Raum der Gedanken” by Lee So-jeong (Oil on canvas, 180×140 cm, 2024) “Raum der Gedanken” by Lee So-jeong (Oil on canvas, 180×140 cm, 2024)

Lee So-jeong (born 1993), an artist based in Dusseldorf and gaining attention across Europe, explores the unconscious and dreams, capturing the depth of emotions with delicate precision through her focus on human figures as the primary subject. Through her painted narratives, the artist reveals the emotions and experiences inherent in the human psyche, presenting works that intertwine autobiographical memories and sentiments.

The exhibition is on view at DIA Contemporary, located in Samcheong-dong, until Dec. 21.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION

