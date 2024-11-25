[Herald Gallery] Raum der Gedanken

Lee So-jeong (born 1993), an artist based in Dusseldorf and gaining attention across Europe, explores the unconscious and dreams, capturing the depth of emotions with delicate precision through her focus on human figures as the primary subject. Through her painted narratives, the artist reveals the emotions and experiences inherent in the human psyche, presenting works that intertwine autobiographical memories and sentiments.

The exhibition is on view at DIA Contemporary, located in Samcheong-dong, until Dec. 21.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION