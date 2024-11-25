Samsung SDI builds EV momentum with Audi, Hyundai deals

Samsung SDI is charging ahead to claim a bigger slice of the electric vehicle battery market, bolstered by new supply agreements, upcoming product launches and accelerating demand for EVs, particularly in Europe.

One of the company’s latest moves is expanding its supply with Audi. Samsung SDI recently began supplying batteries for two of Audi’s EV models, the E-Tron 50 Quattro and E-Tron Sportback 50 Quattro, which previously used batteries from LG Energy Solution. Of the 14 Audi EV models currently available in the Korean market, nine now run on Samsung SDI batteries, while the remaining five still use cells from LG Energy Solution.

“We assemble and integrate our own battery packs using cells from LG, Samsung or other battery manufacturers,” an Audi Korea official explained. “The choice of supplier can vary depending on multiple factors, including logistics and availability.”

Samsung SDI’s involvement with Audi is set to grow with the upcoming launch of the Q6 E-Tron in South Korea during the first half of 2024. This midsize electric sport utility vehicle will feature a large 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack, allowing for an estimated driving range of up to 641 kilometers on a single charge -- based on European certification standards. China’s CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, will also supply cells for certain versions of the Q6 E-Tron alongside Samsung SDI.