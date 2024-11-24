[From the Scene] BYD zeroes in on continuing exponential growth

SHENZHEN/CHONGQING, China -- The license plate on the Denza Z9, a high-performance electric vehicle produced by Chinese EV maker BYD, read “10,000,000th” as a group of Korean journalists entered the BYD’s final assembly factory in Shenzhen on Tuesday.

BYD celebrated its 30th anniversary with the completion of its 10-millionth car at the manufacturing plant the previous day.

The 10 assembly lines at the site were packed with BYD vehicles. A BYD official noted that the day’s production target is to roll out 1,260 vehicles, explaining that the facility features an hourly production capacity of 60 units. In other words, the plant was set to undergo operation for at least 21 hours.

Robotic arms moved relentlessly, putting windshields and tires on vehicles. The BYD official said the company had achieved a 100 percent automation rate for those jobs, adding that the final assembly factory’s overall automation rate stood at 25 percent.

According to the BYD official, the average age of workers at the final assembly factory was less than 30 years old. They were operating under a double-shift system that required 11 hours per shift. Apartment complexes housing the workers stood right next door.

As the complete vehicles rolled out, they were taken for a number of tests, such as checking their adjustment, potential water leakage and a five-kilometer on-road driving.

There were training booths for new employees inside the assembly factory as the Chinese EV giant continues to hire more workers to cope with its manufacturing demands, which have been seeing exponential growth over the last few years. The automaker produced its one-millionth car in May 2021.