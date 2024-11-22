[Today’s K-pop] Babymonster logs 100m views with ‘Drip’ music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Babymonster surpassed 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Drip,” label YG Entertainment said Friday. The visual reached the milestone in about three weeks after it landed atop the list of most-viewed video in 24 hours on the platform. It is the group’s seventh video to hit the mark, following the music videos for “Sheesh,” “Batter Up,” “Stuck In The Middle” and “Forever,” as well as performance videos for “Sheesh” and “Like That.” “Drip” is one of the two focus tracks from its first studio album along with “Clik Clak.” The LP debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 149 and marked its first entry while “Drip” entered Billboard’s Global excl. US and Global 200 at No. 16 and No. 30, respectively, both career-highs for the seven-member act. Meanwhile, the group will launch its first international tour with a two-day concert in Seoul in January. Stray Kids tops Oricon chart with 2nd Japan LP

Stray Kids claimed top spots on Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings with its second full album in Japan, JYP Entertainment said Friday. LP “Giant” came out on Nov. 13 and topped both charts as did its first LP in Japan “The Sound,” and first EP in Japan “Social Path (feat. Lisa) / Super Bowl -- Japanese ver. –” as well as eighth EP “Rock Star.” The band of eight performed the title track from the new LP on stage for the first time at its Tokyo Dome concert last week. It will go live at Kyocera Dome in Osaka in the first week of December. On Dec. 13, the band will drop mixtape “Hop” which will be made up of 12 tracks including eight solo songs that are being performed at its ongoing world tour dominATE. BTS’ V sings duet with Park Hyoshin

V of BTS is teaming up with Park Hyoshin to gift fans a winter song. The two will sing “Winter Ahead” together and the digital single will be unveiled on Nov. 29, Big Hit Music said Friday. V has been gifting fans songs every winter, from “Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy)” to “Christmas Tree,” and this year, he invited Park to work on a new song based on jazz. The latter debuted at No. 79 on Billboard Hot 100, his first solo entry on the main songs chart. The artist is also set to unveil a retake on Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” that will be reborn as a duet on Dec. 6. Although many singers have released their versions of the winter classic, it will be the first “duet version” featuring the American singer and actor who passed away in 1977. Illit drops English-language version of “Tick-Tack”

