Defense ministry denies special treatment for BTS’ V amid phone use allegations

The Ministry of National Defense has refuted claims that BTS member V, or Kim Tae-hyung, received preferential treatment while serving in the military that allowed phone use during prohibited hours. The allegations surfaced recently after former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin mentioned in an interview that she had received a text message from V last year while he was in the military.

On Thursday, the ministry addressed the complaints filed with the military police regarding suspicions that V used a mobile phone outside the designated hours at the army training center.

"At the army training center where Kim served, trainees are allowed to use mobile phones for one hour on weekends and public holidays. It has been confirmed that Kim used his phone during these approved hours, not during early morning hours as claimed," a defense ministry official said. "There was no instance where Kim was granted special permission or any leniency to use his phone outside the standard guidelines."

Due to privacy laws, the ministry declined to reveal specific details regarding the timing, method, and content of V's phone conversation with Min.

The controversy began after Min appeared on music critic Kim Young-dae’s YouTube broadcast “School of Music” last month, commenting, "V occasionally calls from the military. On one occasion, he called and asked if I was okay amid all the issues (involving Hybe). He even sent me a text to wish me a happy birthday early in the morning."

Min’s birthday falls on Dec. 16, which, last year, was just five days after V began his military service on Dec. 11 as a trainee.

Online discussions erupted soon after, alleging that V, a high-profile K-pop idol, might have received undue privileges that allowed him use his phone as a trainee, particularly during non-designated hours. This led to a formal complaint being filed with the defense ministry, questioning whether senior officials had overlooked the incident.

V, who is currently serving as a member of the Special Duty Team in the Military Police Corps., has yet to comment on the matter. He is expected to be discharged on June 10 next year.

Min and V built professional rapport while working on his debut solo album, "Layover," which was released last September. She oversaw various aspects of the project, including V’s music, dance, design, and promotions.