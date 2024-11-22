Cho Seong-jin album a tribute to Ravel

South Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin is set to release a series of recordings celebrating the 150th anniversary of French composer Maurice Ravel, marking the first time the 30-year-old pianist has recorded a composer’s complete works.

The project takes the form of two albums, produced by record label Deutsche Grammophon. The first, "Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works," will launch on Jan. 17, 2025, in digital and CD formats. This will be followed by the release of a second album featuring Ravel’s two piano concertos, recorded with the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Andris Nelsons, on Feb. 21, 2025. An exclusive deluxe edition combining both projects will be available on Apr. 11, 2025.

In preparation for these albums, early digital singles, including "Le Tombeau de Couperin," "Sonatine," and excerpts from "A la maniere de Chabrier," will be released between November 2024 and January 2025.

Reflecting on the project, Cho remarked, “Immersing myself in Ravel’s diverse ideas, emotions and colors has been a deeply rewarding journey. This is the first time I’ve recorded a composer’s complete works, and it has given me an even greater appreciation of his genius.”