Cho Seong-jin album a tribute to Ravel

Cho Seong-jin album a tribute to RavelBy Park Ga-young
Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 12:14
South Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin is set to release a series of recordings celebrating the 150th anniversary of French composer Maurice Ravel, marking the first time the 30-year-old pianist has recorded a composer’s complete works.
The project takes the form of two albums, produced by record label Deutsche Grammophon. The first, "Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works," will launch on Jan. 17, 2025, in digital and CD formats. This will be followed by the release of a second album featuring Ravel’s two piano concertos, recorded with the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Andris Nelsons, on Feb. 21, 2025. An exclusive deluxe edition combining both projects will be available on Apr. 11, 2025.
In preparation for these albums, early digital singles, including "Le Tombeau de Couperin," "Sonatine," and excerpts from "A la maniere de Chabrier," will be released between November 2024 and January 2025.
Reflecting on the project, Cho remarked, “Immersing myself in Ravel’s diverse ideas, emotions and colors has been a deeply rewarding journey. This is the first time I’ve recorded a composer’s complete works, and it has given me an even greater appreciation of his genius.”
Cho has earned global acclaim for his profound connection to French repertoire. During his studies at the Paris Conservatory, he delved deeply into Ravel's intricate compositions, honing his ability to balance orchestral textures and nuanced details. Critics have praised his mastery of Ravel’s challenging works.
For the concerto album, Cho partnered with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, known for its historical expertise in French repertoire. Collaborating with Andris Nelsons, Cho received high praise for his performances of Piano Concerto for the Left Hand at Carnegie Hall earlier this year, which Bachtrack described as “thunderous and breathtaking.”
“Performing with the BSO feels as though the spirit of France flows through their veins. Their performances and recordings inspire me greatly. Working with Andris Nelsons is always a true joy,” Cho said.
Cho will take this tribute to live audiences in 2025, embarking on a world tour beginning at Vienna's Konzerthaus on Jan. 25. Stops include Carnegie Hall, London’s Barbican and Berlin’s Philharmonie, with concerts continuing across Europe, North America and Asia through summer.
