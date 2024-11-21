[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents enchanting Christmas cakes

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, a serene retreat on the slopes Namsan in central Seoul, is offering four decadent Christmas cakes from Dec. 14 to 25.

Indulge in the signature Noel C’est la Vir, a pistachio and berry creation that tastes as delightful as it looks. Vanilla lovers will swoon over the Noel Fraise, featuring custard cream and strawberries. For chocolate aficionados, the Neige is a rich pairing of cassis and blueberries, or try the Cheminee, a coffee-infused dacquoise with hints of glazed lemon and caramel.

Noel C’est la vir is priced at 68,000 won, while Cheminee and Neige cost 73,000 won.

Noel Fraise will be offered for 80,000 won.

For those who make their cake reservations between Dec. 1 and 15 receive a 10 percent discount.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2250-8171.

Park Hyatt Seoul launches whisky promotion

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, has unveiled a new promotion celebrating the 200th anniversary of the popular Scottish whisky The Macallan at its restaurant The Timber House.

For 120,000 won, the promotion includes a glass of The Macallan 18-year Double Cask whisky served neat, a highball featuring the 12-year Double Cask, and a Dr. Timber, a cocktail made by The Timber House head mixologist with the 15-year Double Cask.

The promotion is available until Dec. 31.

For more information and reservations, call The Timber House (02) 2016-1235 or Parky Hyatt Seoul (02) 2016-1234.

Legoland Korea Resort brings Santa to town

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, is making dreams come true with a new Christmas promotion featuring a surprise visit by Santa Claus.

The upcoming “Santa Sleepovers” package is set to run from Dec. 21 to 25.

Kids will have an unforgettable experience with Santa Claus, who will make his appearance at the guest rooms, bringing presents prepared by the parents.

Visitors can leave the presents with the hotel while checking in and designate a time for Santa's visit.

The promotion includes a one-night stay with a free breakfast buffet for up to five guests, two Christmas-themed postcards and a 10 percent discount on the merchandise sold at Little Big Shop.

The package is priced from 513,000 won, and reservations are available until Dec. 24.

For more information and reservations, call (033) 815-2300.

Rolling Hills Hotel presents year-end party package

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is offering the “Cheers & Wishes” promotion for guests who want a room to hold a year-end party.

The promotion, available from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, includes a one-night stay in a guest room, a bottle of rose wine with a chiller bag, a buffet breakfast for two and access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool.

In December, the hotel provides party favors such as balloons and festive accessories, along with a small video projector for entertainment. In January and February, guests can celebrate with a special New Year's cake featuring white cream and raspberry sauce.

The package is priced from 252,000 won. For more information and reservations, call Rolling Hills Hotel at (031) 268-1000.

WE Hotel presents nature-friendly promotion

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo on the southern side of Jeju Island, is offering a new eco-friendly package.

The “Go, Green Package” includes a one-night stay in WE Hotel’s superior room with a view of the island's iconic Hallasan, breakfast for two, and all-green-rated vegan amenities. Guests traveling via public transportation or electric vehicles receive a 30,000-won voucher for food and drinks at the hotel.

Two guests can enjoy one of the four wellness programs offered by the resort, which include forest walks and aqua meditation.

Guests staying for two days also get a 10 percent discount.

The package is priced at 260,000 won.

For more information, call (064) 730-1200.