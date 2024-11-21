S. Korea issues travel ban alert for entire Kursk region in Russia amid intensifying clashes

Most Popular
S. Korea issues travel ban alert for entire Kursk region in Russia amid intensifying clashesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 22:01
South Korea is banning travel to the entire Kursk region in Russia amid intensifying clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian-North Korean troops there, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The Level 4 travel ban, the highest of the four-scale travel warning system, will be applied to all areas in Kursk effective from Thursday midnight.
Previously, a Level 4 advisory was applied to certain areas within 30 kilometers of the border in five Russian regions bordering Ukraine. However, with this adjustment, the entire Kursk region is now designated as a travel ban area.
"We ask citizens planning to travel to the Kursk region, now designated as a travel ban area, to cancel their plans," the ministry said. (Yonhap)
