    IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%

    Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case

    North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms

    Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption

    [Herald Interview] How Gopizza got big in India

    Yoon focuses on expanding global solidarity against NK-Russia military ties at APEC, G20 summits

    [KH Explains] Dissecting Hyundai Motor's lobbying in US

    Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine

    [Kim Seong-kon] Farewell to the vanishing John Wayne era

    [Graphic News] 70% of S. Koreans believe couples can live together without tying the knot: survey

S. Korea issues travel ban alert for entire Kursk region in Russia amid intensifying clashes

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 22:01

In this photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry press service on Nov. 13, the Russian army's multiple rocket launcher Solntsepyok fires towards Ukrainian positions in the border area of Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) In this photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry press service on Nov. 13, the Russian army's multiple rocket launcher Solntsepyok fires towards Ukrainian positions in the border area of Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

South Korea is banning travel to the entire Kursk region in Russia amid intensifying clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian-North Korean troops there, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The Level 4 travel ban, the highest of the four-scale travel warning system, will be applied to all areas in Kursk effective from Thursday midnight.

Previously, a Level 4 advisory was applied to certain areas within 30 kilometers of the border in five Russian regions bordering Ukraine. However, with this adjustment, the entire Kursk region is now designated as a travel ban area.

"We ask citizens planning to travel to the Kursk region, now designated as a travel ban area, to cancel their plans," the ministry said. (Yonhap)

