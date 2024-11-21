Sejong Univ. ranks 11th globally in hospitality, tourism management

Sejong University's hospitality and tourism management program secured 11th place globally in the 2024 Academic Ranking of World Universities by subject, released by Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Graduate School of Education.

Domestically, the university has maintained its top spot in hospitality and management for five consecutive years since 2020.

Considered one of the world’s top three university rankings alongside QS and Times Higher Education rankings, the ARWU subject rankings evaluate over 1,800 universities annually, with the top 1,000 being ranked.

This year, Sejong University achieved rankings in 19 academic fields, an increase from 18 fields last year. New additions include nanoscience and biotechnology engineering.

In engineering fields, civil engineering earned a position within the top 51–75 globally. Water resources engineering, telecommunication engineering, metallurgical engineering, instrument, and energy science and engineering, all ranked in the top 101–150 globally.

These achievements stem from Sejong University’s long-term efforts to strengthen its engineering disciplines, dating back to the 1990s. Key initiatives include paradigm shifts in engineering education, continuous investment in research infrastructure and recruitment of distinguished faculty, the university explained.

"We have focused on strengthening research infrastructure and showcasing our achievements on the global stage. Moving forward, we aim to enhance research collaboration with leading universities and institutions worldwide to maintain our competitive edge in academic excellence,” said Um Jong-hwa, president of the university.