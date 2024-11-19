ZYX Technology teams up with Jeonbuk University to foster CAD experts

ZYX Technology CEO Choi Jong-bok (left) and Yang O-bong, president of Jeonbuk National University, pose for a photo at a signing ceremony on Monday. (ZYX Technology)

South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology announced Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jeonbuk National University to nurture future software talent in North Jeolla Province.

Under the partnership, ZYX Technology plans to offer ZYX CAD licenses worth a combined 1 billion won ($720,000) over the next three years, while carrying out research and development in the AI software sector.

ZYX CAD is a versatile computer-aided design software that leverages multiple central processing units and memory optimization for improved performance. A smart factory solution company Thira-Utech serves as ZYX CAD’s official distributor in Korea.

“By integrating our resources with the company’s technology, we hope our students can gain practical skills for their future careers,” said Yang O-bong, president of Jeonbuk National University.

ZYX Technology CEO Choi Jong-bok added, “We are happy to help students build up their practical skills with our latest design software. Our collaboration with Jeonbuk National University will continue through forums and sessions.”

Since its launch in 2022, ZYX CAD has been donated to eight universities in Korea, including Yonsei University and Sungkyunkwan University, as well as two universities in Vietnam -- Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Vietnam's Construction Technical College No. 1. Upon this latest agreement, ZYX Technology has provided licenses worth over 10 billion won to date.

Additionally, ZYX Technology will make efforts to foster AI CAD experts for companies in North Jeolla Province, as a member of the Innobiz Association.