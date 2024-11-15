Trump team's 'America First' policy shouldn't mean 'America only': Korean American senator-elect

Korean American Sen.-elect Andy Kim speaks during a gala event hosted by the Council of Korean Americans in Washington on Nov. 14, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Korean American Sen.-elect Andy Kim stressed the need Thursday to make sure that President-elect Donald Trump's "America First" policy does not mean "America only," as he expressed concerns over some of Trump's personnel choices.

Kim, the first Korean American elected to the upper chamber of Congress, made the remarks, underscoring his position against an "isolationist" foreign policy and vowing to play a role to reinforce the relationship between South Korea and the United States.

"(What) I will say first is we have to make sure we don't have an isolationist policy in the United States," he told Yonhap News Agency after attending a gala event hosted by the Council of Korean Americans.

"And I am concerned by some of the people that have been named (by Trump) that these are people that don't respect coalitions, they don't respect alliances, and that they are not going to respect the US-Korea relationship in the way that it needs to," he added.

He pointed out that he needs to be careful to comment on the matter as he will be voting on Trump's nominations after he takes office as a senator.

"I am not going to go into specifics right now, but like you know, suffice to say I have concerns ... about what kind of foreign policy they will be pushing," he said.

"We need to make sure that America First policy that they keep talking about ... it does not mean America only, and then we turn our backs on our allies."

Kim also stressed that as a senator, he will have a "role" for America's alliances.

"I do have a role in that. I mean it's in the Constitution," he said.

"I hope that I can play a positive role to try to strengthen the US-South Korea relationship, US efforts around Asia and around the country (and) around the world. I will hopefully keep that up."

Trump has announced a series of his picks for Cabinet and other posts, including the secretary of state and the Pentagon chief, all but completing the formation of his security and foreign policy team.

Once confirmed, his nominees are expected to carry out Trump's America First foreign policy that is expected to call for America's allies and partners to do more for shared security responsibilities and curtail costly US involvement overseas.

Unlike a House representative, a senator would have a greater voice in America's foreign and security policy as he or she has a vote on every single ambassador position and confirms Cabinet posts and general and flag officers of the Armed Forces among various Senate roles.

Kim boasts a prominent foreign policy career, having served at the White House National Security Council, the Pentagon, the State Department, the US Agency for International Development and as a civilian adviser to Gen. David Petraeus and Gen. John Allen in Afghanistan. (Yonhap)