[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans reaches 200m views with ‘Hype Boy’ music video

NewJeans surpassed 200 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Hype Boy,” said agency Ador Thursday. The video reached the milestone Wednesday and is the third from the group to do so, after those for “OMG” and “Super Shy.” The video, shot in a long take to highlight the performance, was their first to hit the 100-million mark on the platform. “Hype Boy” is one of the main tracks from the group's eponymous debut album that took the K-pop scene by storm in 2022. Meanwhile, the bandmates issued a certified letter to their agency Wednesday demanding their grievances be addressed or they would file for contract termination. Shortly after, they assured fans that there was no need to worry. TXT sweeps charts in Japan with 7th EP

Tomorrow X Together dominated music charts in Japan with its seventh EP, label Big Hit Music said Thursday. The EP “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly Combined Album Ranking, as well as the Weekly Album Ranking. The band topped the weekly charts for the 11th time straight and maintained its record as having the most albums on the weekly ranking from an international artist. The mini album also landed atop Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums and Top Album Sales Charts and boosted the sales ranking of its previous album, the Japanese physical single “Chikai,” up 84 rungs. “Chikai” earned triple platinum certification last month with 750,000 shipments. On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the five-member act will host an encore concert in Osaka, returning to Kyocera Dome after four months. Kard to tour Latin America next year

Kard will tour five cities in Latin America in January next year, said agencies RBW Entertainment and DSP Media Thursday. The band will extend its tour “Where To Now?” to the region and visit Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Puerto Rico from Jan. 15-24. Before the Latin American leg of the tour, it will tour Europe, hopping around 11 cities including Hamburg, Germany, and Madrid, and Paris. The tour's name comes from the foursome’s seventh EP “Where To Now? (Part 1: Yellow Light)” which was released in August. The mini album claimed the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in Brazil and Paraguay and made the top 10 in seven regions. Twice floats teaser for 14th EP

