[Today’s K-pop] BTS tops 1.6b views with ‘DNA’ music video

[Today’s K-pop] BTS tops 1.6b views with ‘DNA’ music videoBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 13, 2024 - 14:56
BTS hit the 1.6 billion mark on YouTube for the third time with the music video for “DNA,” according to label Big Hit Music Wednesday.
The video follows those of “Dynamite” and “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey).”
“DNA” fronted the group’s fifth EP “Love Yourself: Her” which was released in 2017. The extended play and the electro-pop tune both entered the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, a first for a K-pop act.
The song debuted on the main songs chart at No. 85 and stayed for three weeks, peaking at No. 67, and the mini album entered at No. 7 and spent weeks on the chart.
Separately, Jimin ranked No. 44 on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated Nov. 16 with “Who” and the album ranked No. 137 on the Billboard 200. The releases are in their 16th consecutive week.
Blackpink’s Jisoo logs 500m Spotify streams with ‘Flower’
Jisoo of Blackpink has amassed 500 million streams on Spotify with “Flower,” agency Blissoo said Wednesday citing the platform.
“Flower” is the main track from her first solo album “Me” which came out last year. It became the first million-selling album from a K-pop solo female singer, selling over 1.17 million copies in the first week.
A local media report said last week that she is preparing to release a new solo album by the end of this year, adding that she will start shooting a music video within this month. Her agency neither confirmed nor denied, only saying nothing had been finalized.
Jisoo has been focusing on acting recently. She finished shooting “The Prophet: Omniscient Reader,” a movie adaptation of a mega-hit web novel, and will play the female lead in the zombie apocalypse drama “Newtopia.”
Meovv to return after 2 months with 2nd single
Girl group Meovv announced a quick return with a teaser poster for its second single “Toxic” via agency The Black Label Tuesday.
The fivesome will return on Nov. 18, barely over two months after its namesake single launched. The debut digital single made all major music charts at home including the Top 100 and Daily charts on Melon. The music video for “Meow” garnered 10 million views on YouTube in two days.
The upcoming physical single will also include the track “Body.”
Le Sserafim drops prerelease from 3rd Japan single
Le Sserafim surprised fans by putting out a B-side track from its forthcoming Japanese single album Wednesday.
The group uploaded the lyric video for “Star Signs” and gave a glimpse of the members crooning the song on a bus moving along a road on a wintry night.
The city pop number was chosen as a theme song for the Japanese shopping complex Lumine’s year-end campaign. It will be part of the quintet’s single “Crazy – Japanese ver. – ” along with the Japanese-language versions of “Crazy” and “Easy,” titular tracks from Le Sserafim's fourth and third EPs. The album will be unveiled Dec. 11.
It has been about 15 months since Le Sserafim released an album in Japan. The group's two previous singles in the country earned platinum certifications for 250,000 shipments.
