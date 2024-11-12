[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose hits 300m with ‘APT.’ video in record time

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)

Rose of Blackpink garnered 300 million views on YouTube with the music video for “APT.” in record time, agency The Black Label said Tuesday. The music video featuring collaborating artist Bruno Mars reached the milestone Saturday, in 22 days and six hours since its release, shattering a record for a K-pop solo artist. Rose has been setting records as a K-pop female solo singer with the single, ranking No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 as well as debuting atop Spotify’s Top Songs Chart Global and in the US. On Spotify, the single hit the 100-million mark in seven days. The catchy tune will be included in her upcoming first solo studio album “Rosie.” She participated in writing all 12 tracks from the album that will be released on Dec. 6. Babymonster debuts on Billboard 200 with 1st LP

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

The first album from Babymonster debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 149, according to the chart preview published Monday in the US. The LP “[Drip]” is the first entry on the main albums chart for the rookie girl group. The album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 14 regions as well as real-time chart on Line Music’s Album Top 100 in Japan. The album's titular track climbed up to No. 109 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global, a career-high for the seven-member act, while the album sold over 820,000 copies in the first week. Billboard magazine predicted the success of the album last week writing, “Babymonster has a strong chance of making a splash on the Billboard 200,” as the album was “packed with globally appealing pop hits.” Kang Daniel to tour Japan

(Credit: AIRA) (Credit: AIRA)

Kang Daniel announced that he will hold concerts in Tokyo and Osaka in January next year, via agency AIRA Tuesday. He will be visiting his fans in the country for the first time since his solo tour in 2022. The performer will go live in Tokyo on Jan. 4 and in Osaka on the following day. He is expected to travel to more cities in Asia which will be announced soon. Kang made a comeback in September with his fifth EP “Act” coming out of a yearlong hiatus, and last month he held a stand-alone concert in Seoul for two days. He will begin serving his mandatory military duty next year, he said in a radio show, and is planning to drop an album before enlisting. Day6 to host concert at largest venue in Korea

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)