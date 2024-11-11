TCL’s 'QD TVs' face antitrust probe over misleading advertising

Korean specialty chemicals and materials maker Hansol Chemical said Monday it has filed a complaint with the local antitrust authorities against Chinese TV maker TCL for the misleading advertising of its latest TV sets.

The Korean firm accused TCL, China’s largest TV manufacturer, of falsely branding its liquid crystal display TVs as “QD TVs” even though they actually contain no QD or quantum-dot materials that help enhance image quality.

Higher-priced QD-incorporated LCD TVs, also branded as “QLED TVs,” are considered premium TVs together with OLED or organic light-emitting diode TVs. Korea’s Samsung and LG are the top two sellers, while TCL has narrowed the gap to secure the No. 3 position.

Hansol, a key supplier to Samsung and LG, accused the complaint to Korea’s Fair Trade Commission last week.

Based on its own analysis, the company said TCL’s three “QD” TV models – 65-inch C655, 75-inch C655 Pro and 65-inch C755 – sold in Korea did not have any indium or cadmium, the core elements needed in producing QD materials.

“About 80 percent of all TVs sold globally are LCD TVs. There are a few premium models that come with more expensive QD materials,” a Hansol official said. “Labeling LCD TVs without QD materials as ‘QD TVs’ can significantly damage consumer trust in the overall QLED market.”

TCL reportedly denied the allegation, saying it uses QD films containing cadmium for the TV models.

Following the complaint, the FTC will investigate into Hansol’s claims. If any violations are found, TCL could face corrective orders, fines or additional penalties depending on the result of the probe.

Quantum dots are ultrafine crystals typically smaller than a few nanometers, made from semiconductor materials, and are used in displays to enhance color range and vibrancy. In 2023, three researchers who discovered and developed the nanoparticles received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.