[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone to release 1st EP in Japan

[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone to release 1st EP in JapanBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 17:05
Zerobaseone will put out its first EP in Japan on Jan. 29, 2025, agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Monday.
The mini album “Prezent” will comprise six songs, including Japanese versions of “Feel The Pop” and “Good So Bad.” One of the new tracks “Only One Story” was unveiled in advance as an opener for the television animation show “Pokemon” last month.
The upcoming EP comes about 10 months after its first Japanese physical single, “Yurayura – Unmeino Hana –” which sold over half a million units in the first week and earned a double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.
Meanwhile, the nine members will begin the Japanese leg of their first overseas tour "Timeless World" in Aichi on Nov. 29.
NewJeans reach Spotify marks with ‘ETA,’ ‘Supernatural’
NewJeans amassed 300 million streams on Spotify with “ETA” and 100 with “Supernatural,” agency Ador said Monday citing the platform.
“ETA” is their seventh song to reach the milestone following “OMG,” “Ditto,” “Super Shy,” “Hype Boy,” “Attention” and “NewJeans.” It is one of the three focus tracks from their second EP “Get Up” -- along with “Super Shy” and “Cool With You” -- which swept music charts at home and abroad. It ranked No. 81 on Billboard’s Hot 100 when dropped last year but is enjoying a second bout of popularity and generating more plays on Spotify recently.
“Supernatural” became the quintet’s 14th song to achieve the feat. It is co-authored by American pop star Pharell Williams and the title track from the group’s debut single in Japan, which was rolled out in June and sold over a million units.
Seventeen drops prerelease for Japan single
Seventeen whetted fans’ appetite for its forthcoming physical single in Japan onMonday, dropping the main track ahead of the full release.
The band is releasing its fourth single “Shohikigen” on Nov. 27 and unveiled the song of the same title, a ballad co-authored by Woozi. The song also is used as a theme song for the NHK drama “Me and Future Me!?”
The 13-member act’s last album in Japan was the best-of album “Always Yours” from August last year. Its most recent album overall is its 12th EP “Spill The Feels,” which came out last month and sold over 3 million units in the first week. It debuted atop Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings.
In the meantime, Seventeen will begin touring Japan on Nov. 29 and will visit four major domes in the nation for its ongoing tour.
Treasure to return soon
Treasure is gearing up for a return and will begin shooting a music video for a new album on Tuesday, according to label YG Entertainment Monday.
The agency did not offer any specifics but said that the band has been pouring a lot into perfecting new music and that it will be full of new charms.
The 10-piece band’s last album was the second studio album “Reboot” from July last year. Treasure dropped two digital singles – “B.O.M.B” and “King Kong” afterward.
The LP sold more than 1.7 million copies and logged 500,000 shipments in Japan, certifying for double platinum in the country. The lead single “Bona Bona” topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 20 regions.
