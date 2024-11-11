Home

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration

    Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’

    Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured

    [Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea

    [Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations

[Photo News] Sharing love with kimchi

By Im Eun-byel

Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 15:54

Hana Financial Group Chair Ham Young-joo (fourth from left) and other company executives join a "gimjang" or kimchi-making event at the group's headquarters in Seoul on Monday as part of the 2024 Modu Hana Day campaign. Some 300 people, including representatives of Hana's partner firms, participated in the annual event to donate 11,111 heads of kimchi to disadvantaged households. (Hana Financial Group)

