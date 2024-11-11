[Photo News] Sharing love with kimchi

Hana Financial Group Chair Ham Young-joo (fourth from left) and other company executives join a "gimjang" or kimchi-making event at the group's headquarters in Seoul on Monday as part of the 2024 Modu Hana Day campaign. Some 300 people, including representatives of Hana's partner firms, participated in the annual event to donate 11,111 heads of kimchi to disadvantaged households. (Hana Financial Group)