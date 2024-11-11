[Photo News] Sharing love with kimchi

Most Popular
-
1
Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
-
2
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
3
LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
-
4
Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
-
5
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
-
6
Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
-
7
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
-
8
Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
-
9
[Herald Interview] JobKorea’s Klik brings jobs, community to growing foreign workforce in Korea
-
10
[Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations
[Photo News] Sharing love with kimchiBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 15:54
Hana Financial Group Chair Ham Young-joo (fourth from left) and other company executives join a "gimjang" or kimchi-making event at the group's headquarters in Seoul on Monday as part of the 2024 Modu Hana Day campaign. Some 300 people, including representatives of Hana's partner firms, participated in the annual event to donate 11,111 heads of kimchi to disadvantaged households. (Hana Financial Group)
-
silverstar@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Im Eun-byel
More from Headlines
-
Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
-
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025