Former Yoon aides, lawmakers join team to court Trump

Then-Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) meets with Senator Bill Hagerty during his visit to the United States in February 2023. (Republic of Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

In a strategic bid to navigate the complexities of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, South Korea is seeking inroads by strengthening personal ties with Trump and his inner circle, mobilizing figures from President Yoon Suk Yeol to his former key aides and lawmakers in an attempt to build a network of influence.

Since Trump’s victory, Yoon has expressed a strong commitment to meeting with the US President-elect at the earliest possible date, aiming solely to establish rapport and have dialogue before Trump’s January inauguration -- a diplomatic move that would be unprecedented for a sitting South Korean President.

Yoon has even resumed practicing golf after an eight-year hiatus to prepare for his meeting with Trump -- who is known for being a golf enthusiast.

Now, Yoon’s former key aides are poised to join the effort to court Trump’s inner circle.

Former Foreign Minister Park Jin and former National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han -- who both held inaugural positions in the Yoon administration -- are set to travel to Washington. They will be joined by a bipartisan delegation of South Korean lawmakers and veteran diplomats-turned-lawmakers, including Wi Sung-lac of the Democratic Party of Korea.

Their upcoming visit to Washington centers on attending the 9th annual Korea-US Strategic Forum -- co-hosted by CSIS and the Korea Foundation on Nov. 18 -- to address alliance dynamics and the implications of Trump’s reelection.

Yet, their trip is garnering heightened attention over how they intend to engage with Trump’s inner circle, as it follows closely on the heels of Trump’s confirmed return to the White House.

Park has notably cultivated personal connections within Trump’s inner circle, including with Senator Bill Hagerty, who is considered a top contender for secretary of state in the second Trump administration. Park and Hagerty met on multiple occasions during his tenure as foreign minister from May 2022 to January 2024.

Park also held a private meeting with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to South Korea this past May, where they explored avenues to strengthen Korea-US relations. Pompeo went to Harvard Law School and Park got a master of public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School.

Kim Sung-han, with an extensive network in the US, is notably the chief architect behind the Nuclear Consultative Group, which elevated the alliance to a nuclear-based partnership and strengthened US extended deterrence. Observers here believe Trump would likely find these policies largely unsatisfactory.

Rep. Kim Gunn of the ruling People Power Party and Rep. Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party of Korea -- both vice chairs of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee -- are also set to attend a fireside chat at the Strategic Forum.

Kim Gunn, a veteran diplomat, has longstanding ties with Allison Hooker, who served as senior director for Asian Affairs on the National Security Council during Trump’s first term. Their connection goes back nearly two decades to Hooker’s tenure at the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research, where they first crossed paths in China.

Wi maintains a close rapport with Fred Fleitz, who served as deputy assistant to Trump and chief of staff of the National Security Council.

In October, Wi and Kim Gunn met with Hooker and former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien during their visit to South Korea.