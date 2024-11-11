Simon Edelmann of Germany wins top prize at KNSO conducting competition

(From left) Winners of the Korea National Symphony Orchestra's International Conducting Competition Euan Shields, Simon Edelmann and Austin Alexander Chanu participate in a press conference after the final round of the competition at the Seoul Arts Center on Sunday. (KNSO)

The second edition of the Korea National Symphony Orchestra's International Conducting Competition announced its winners Sunday, ending the five-day competition.

The first prize went to German conductor Simon Edelmann, who conducted the first movement of Brahms' Symphony No. 4, the third movement of Rachmaninoff's “Symphonic Dances,” and the first movement of Debussy's “La Mer” in the final round.

Edelmann currently serves as the conductor of the Vogtland Philharmonic in Germany. Born in 1994, he has established his reputation as a conductor by winning awards at the Antal Dorati International Conducting Competition in 2021 and the Dimitri Mitropoulos International Conducting Competition in 2024.

David Reiland, artistic director of the Korea National Symphony Orchestra, who chaired the judging panel, praised Edelmann as a “skillful and seasoned conductor” who “demonstrated excellent leadership with his deep understanding of the orchestra.”

"The orchestra played amazing today, we are very happy to have such a high-level orchestra accompanying this kind of competition. I don't want to be remembered for having conducted a great concert, but I want people to remember the great music they heard in the great concert,” Edelmann said at the press conference Sunday night.

Second place went to Ian Shields from the US, while third place went to Austin Alexander Chanu, also from the US. Additionally, the Orchestra Award went to Austin Alexander Chanu and the Audience Award, voted on by the audience, was given to Simon Edelmann.

The first prize carries a cash prize of 50 million won ($35,770), second place 30 million won and third place 10 million won, funded by the Sesh Woonhyung Lee Foundation.

The judging panel included nine notable experts such as Colin Metters, founder of the conducting program at the Royal Academy of Music in the UK; Curtis Stewart, composer and a Grammy Award winner; and Michael Becker, CEO of Dusseldorf Tonhalle.

This year’s competition saw a high level of interest, with 224 applicants from 44 countries. Out of these, 11 candidates from 6 countries advanced to the finals, where they showcased diverse performances over five days, from Nov. 6 to 10, including contemporary works, concertos and symphonies.

The winner of the first KNSO International Conducting Competition in 2021 was Yoon Han-kyeol, who went on to win the 2023 Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award.