K-pop group Seventeen honored by Los Angeles for contribution to music

Joshua (right), a member of the K-pop group Seventeen, holds the certificate of appreciation presented by Katy Yaroslavsky of the Los Angeles City Council at Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (AFP-Yonhap)

K-pop boy group Seventeen has been honored with a certificate of appreciation from Los Angeles for its contributions to music and youth empowerment within the American city, the group's agency said Saturday.

Pledis Entertainment said Joshua, the LA-born member of the 13-piece group, was invited by the LA City Council to receive the certificate on the group's behalf Friday.

Joshua was born and raised in LA before moving to South Korea after high school to pursue a career in music.

The group was recognized for running the "Seventeen the City Los Angeles" project, which began Thursday to decorate downtown LA and its iconic landmarks with Seventeen-themed colors and displays.

"There are traces of my childhood all over LA," Joshua said. "To see LA City Hall, Hollywood and Korea Town all take part in 'Seventeen the City LA' and join us and our fans, Carats, in fully enjoying the special last stop of our US tour, is an absolute honor and an experience I'll personally never forget."

Joshua noted similarities between his group and his hometown, saying, "We both thrive on the endless possibilities that diversity creates.

"LA stands tall as capital of culture and creativity, fueled by bustling energy created by people from diverse backgrounds," he said. "Seventeen is like that too. The 13 of us have come together with our different personalities and tastes to create a kind of dynamic and creative spirit that's unique to Seventeen."

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who invited Joshua to attend the council meeting, commended Seventeen for its role as UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.

"Seventeen has not only set records on stage but also used their platform to make a difference in people's lives," she said. "They embody the kind of community spirit we're proud to celebrate here in Los Angeles every single day."

"Seventeen the City Los Angeles" will run through Monday, and the group is scheduled to perform two sold-out shows at BMO Stadium in LA on the weekend to wrap up its American tour. (Yonhap)