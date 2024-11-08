OD Company's musical 'The Great Gatsby' to hit West End

"The Great Gatsby" on Broadway features Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan. (OD Company)

The musical “The Great Gatsby” is set to premiere in London’s West End next year, following its Broadway run.

To mark the first anniversary of its Broadway debut, the show will begin preview performances at the London Coliseum on April 11, 2025, with an official opening on April 24, according to OD Company, the production behind “The Great Gatsby.” The production will run as a limited engagement until Sept. 7.

Shin Chun-soo, CEO of OD Company, who is the driving force behind the musical's Broadway success, will personally produce and lead the West End production alongside the original creative team.

“I’m thrilled to bring this show, which has achieved remarkable success on Broadway, the true home of ‘Gatsby’ and ‘musicals,’ to London’s West End. The London Coliseum is a magnificent venue that will beautifully capture our show’s vibrant aesthetic and energy. I am confident this theater, renowned as one of the oldest and most stunning in the UK, will perfectly convey the luxurious and opulent atmosphere of the 1920s setting in the story,” Shin said.

“The Great Gatsby” musical is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic American novel, set against the chaotic backdrop of 1920s America. It tells the story of millionaire Jay Gatsby and his love for Daisy Buchanan.

Shin moved swiftly after The Great Gatsby entered the public domain on Jan. 1, 2021, assembling a creative team that included director Marc Bruni, playwright Kait Kerrigan, composer Jason Howland, lyricist Nathan Tysen and choreographer Dominique Kelley to bring the production to life.

Since its opening, including its preview period, “The Great Gatsby” has joined the “One Million Club,” earning over 1 million dollars in weekly revenue and maintaining this record for 20 consecutive weeks. The musical won the “Best Scenic Design” at the 68th Drama Desk Awards, followed by the “Best Costume Design in a Musical” at the 77th Tony Awards.