[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans surpasses 200m Spotify streams with ‘Cool With You’By Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 8, 2024 - 15:33
NewJeans added “Cool With You” to the list of their songs played over 200 million times on Spotify, agency Ador said Friday.
The single reached the milestone on Wednesday, according to the platform’s data, and became NewJeans' tenth song to do so.
“Cool With You” is one of the three focus tracks from the group's second EP “Get Up” -- along with “Super Shy” and “ETA” -- that came out in July last year. All three songs entered Billboard’s Hot 100 while the album made a chart-topping debut on Billboard 200. The group is the only K-pop act besides BTS to have three songs on the Hot 100 at the same time.
Ive drops David Guetta collab
Ive teamed up with DJ David Guetta for the single “Supernova Love,” which was released Friday.
The collaboration between the K-pop sensation and Grammy-winning French producer and DJ is the first in a global project launched by KDM Records.
“It was an incredible experience to collaborate with Ive,” said the French musician, “K-pop is such a unique and innovative genre, and bringing our music worlds together was truly inspiring."
The six-member group gave fans a taste of the English-language single at its encore concert held at Tokyo Dome in September. The single samples the late Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence,” from the 1983 movie of the same title.
Ive wrapped up its first international tour, "Show What I Have," in early September, after visiting 27 cities in 19 countries.
aespa 5th EP sells 1m copies
Aespa's fifth EP sold more than 1.02 million copies as of Thursday, label SM Entertainment said Friday citing a local tally.
The EP “Whiplash” is the group's fifth consecutive million-seller. The streak started with its second EP “Girls” followed by subsequent mini albums “My World” and “Drama” as well as its first LP “Armageddon.”
The six-track album debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 17 regions and the title track hit Spotify’s chart at No. 53 -- the highest spot for a K-pop girl group this year -- upon release. The extended play entered the Billboard 200 at No. 50, becoming the aespa’s sixth to sit among the top 50 on the main albums chart.
Meanwhile, the four members flew to Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday for a meet-and-greet scheduled for Saturday.
Enhypen to unveil documentary film in US
A documentary film about Enhypen is coming to cinemas in the US, according to agency Belift Lab on Friday.
The movie “Fanmade: Enhypen” chronicles how five of the band’s fans get together and head to its concert. Scenes from last year’s tour "Fate Plus" in the US will be included alongside perspectives from the group's supporters. The movie will be available at over 100 theaters in the country until next week.
In the meantime, Enhypen left for Japan on Friday for its Saitama concert, the first of six live shows across the country planned until January. On Nov. 11, it will roll out “Romance: Untold -Daydream-,” a repackage that adds two tracks to its second studio album “Romance: Untold.”
Its second LP ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 12 weeks total on the chart.
