Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji announces break amid hate comments

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics, announced she will be taking a break from competitive shooting to focus on her family, a decision reportedly affected by a surge of criticisms online after achieving stardom following the Paris Games.

Kim’s agency Plfil said Wednesday that Kim had terminated her contract early with her team, Imsil County Office, as there are no upcoming competitions for the remainder of the year.

“I would like to briefly pause my journey as an Olympic medalist and spend time with my child for the time being, focusing on my role as a mother,” she was quoted as saying in the statement.

Media reports have suggested that negative comments directed at Kim were said to have affected her decision to take a break. After becoming an instant hit during the Olympics for her cool and composed demeanor, she landed magazine photoshoots and advertisement deals, as well as her first acting role as an assassin.

However, these public appearances were met with criticism, with some telling her to "stick to your main job," and "make as much money as you can while you are popular."

Local online news outlet CBS NoCut News on Thursday reported that while Kim's decision was motivated by a desire to prioritize her family, the hate comments also played a major role, citing an unnamed executive from Kim's agency.

“She has been struggling with malicious comments and for this reason, she believed she needed a break,” the executive was quoted as saying in the report.

“Unlike her outer appearance, she is actually quite sensitive,” the official said, adding that Kim received numerous harassing messages on her social media account, including request for money.

Despite her hiatus, Kim’s agency said she intends to return as soon as possible, though specific timeline has not been set.

Kim recently made headlines for becoming the first brand ambassador for Tesla Korea, after receiving praise from Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the Olympics.

“She should be cast in an action move. No acting required!,” Musk wrote on X during the Olympics, praising her distinct shooting style and cool demeanor.