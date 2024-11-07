[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to drop pre-release from 4th LP

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to drop pre-release from 4th LPBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 7, 2024 - 21:08
NCT Dream will unveil a music video for a track from its upcoming fourth LP on Friday, announced label SM Entertainment Thursday.
As hinted through a teaser trailer, the music video for “Flying Kiss” will show the seven members visualize “dream” and “love,” key themes of the pop tune. Haechan wrote the lyrics for the love song.
The pre-release will be one of the 11 tracks from “Dreamscape” which will be fronted by “When I’m With You.” The album is due out on Nov. 11. A pop-store, named “Dream Finder: Chase The Light,” will open in Seoul on the following day and run through Dec. 1.
Meanwhile, the NCT subunit held a concert in Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday and will visit Berlin Friday for its third international tour. It will return to Seoul next week after live shows in Paris and London.
GOT7’s Jinyoung discharged
Jinyoung of GOT7 was relieved of his mandatory military duty Thursday.
On the day before, he uploaded pictures of himself that included one of him holding up an index finger to indicate he had “one” day until he was discharged. Agency BH Entertainment delighted fans asking them to send in questions so that he can answer them in a livestream Thursday.
The singer and actor will be returning to fans after 1 1/2 years of service in the Army. He first appeared in public through teen drama “Dream High 2” in 2012, and debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014.
He finished shooting drama “The Witch,” due to start airing early next year, and will begin shooting another one soon. He also acknowledged that the band is putting together an album before Youngjae and Yugyeom enlist.
Viviz brings out 5th EP
Girl group Viviz is bringing out fifth EP “Voyage” Thursday and discussed the album via agency Big Planet Made Entertainment.
The album comes about a year after previous EP “Versus.” The success, albeit delayed, of focus track “Maniac” from the fourth EP made the three members want to return as soon as possible but at the same time pushed them to put more effort in the new EP, said SinB.
The album title clearly indicates how the trio wanted to convey their journey into the album.
“Our journey so far, as well as one ahead. … The album illustrates Viviz finding what only we can be,” explained Eunha.
On the day of album release, the three singers are performing live songs from the new EP -- including lead single “Shhh!” -- at Hangang riverside stage. Regardless of chilly weather, they promised, “we will heat up your hearts!”
Babymonster amasses 170m hits on YouTube in 1 week
Babymonster generated over 170 million views on YouTube in the first week of November, label YG Entertainment said Thursday, citing a local tally.
The official channel for the group ranked No. 6 on the list of most-viewed channels in Korea according to the data, boosted by the release of its first full album “Drip.”
The album came out on Nov. 1 and topped iTunes Top Albums Chart in 13 regions. It is made up of nine songs including two main tracks: “Drip” and “Clik Clak.” Music videos for the two songs have drawn close to 100 million viewings combined so far and that for “Drip” claimed No. 1 spot on the platform’s most-viewed video in 24 hours list upon release.
In appreciation for the success of the videos, the septet will release special performance videos for the two songs Friday.
