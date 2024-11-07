South Korean courts suffer website outages in suspected cyber attacks

Most Popular
-
6
As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks
-
7
From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections
-
8
[Graphic News] Cancer leads causes of death in S. Korea
-
9
Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds
-
10
[LLG] Typical Korean weddings were too boring. So they made their own
South Korean courts suffer website outages in suspected cyber attacksBy Kim Arin
Published : Nov. 7, 2024 - 19:37
The websites of South Korean courts temporarily went down Thursday afternoon, a day after South Korean military websites suffered similar outages.
The court websites, including that of the country’s largest Seoul central district court, were inaccessible due to suspected cyberattacks.
The court administration office told reporters it suspects a distributed denial of service attack, in which servers are overwhelmed with large amounts of traffic to block access, by a potential foreign source.
The Cyber Operations Command, which is investigating Wednesday's military website outages, told the National Assembly last week cyber attacks from North Korea against the South Korean military and affiliated institutions have increased in recent years.
North Korean hackers could now be aided by Russia amid the two countries’ growing military cooperation in the Ukraine war, the Cyber Operations Command warned.
More from Headlines
-
Allies face test with return of Trump’s transactional diplomacy
-
Korea on alert over Trump's impact on global economy
-
‘Trump may seek surprise NK deal at expense of Seoul’