Son kills abusive father, then tries to kill himself, his mother

A man in his 30s was arrested for murder of his father, who is thought to have inflicted repeated physical abuse on the son and his wife for years.

Seoul Seobu Police Station said Thursday that it has forwarded the case to the prosecutors.

The suspect is accused of beating his father, who was in his 70s, to death with a blunt object at their home in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, on Oct.27. The suspect had gotten infuriated by his father, who cursed at his mother and demanded money to buy alcohol.

The suspect attempted to kill himself and his mother with smoke from burning a charcoal briquette inside the home on Oct. 31. He turned himself in later that day after the suicide attempt was unsuccessful.

Investigators believe that the suspect had long been a victim of domestic abuse and had inadvertently committed the crime. The family reported domestic abuse related to the father in 2017 and in 2021.

The suspect has been detained by the police since a court issued an arrest warrant last Saturday.