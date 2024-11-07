Son kills abusive father, then tries to kill himself, his mother

Most Popular
-
6
Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program
-
7
North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer
-
8
South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election
-
9
‘Jang-making’ likely to get UNESCO recognition
-
10
From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections
Son kills abusive father, then tries to kill himself, his motherBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 7, 2024 - 11:53
A man in his 30s was arrested for murder of his father, who is thought to have inflicted repeated physical abuse on the son and his wife for years.
Seoul Seobu Police Station said Thursday that it has forwarded the case to the prosecutors.
The suspect is accused of beating his father, who was in his 70s, to death with a blunt object at their home in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, on Oct.27. The suspect had gotten infuriated by his father, who cursed at his mother and demanded money to buy alcohol.
The suspect attempted to kill himself and his mother with smoke from burning a charcoal briquette inside the home on Oct. 31. He turned himself in later that day after the suicide attempt was unsuccessful.
Investigators believe that the suspect had long been a victim of domestic abuse and had inadvertently committed the crime. The family reported domestic abuse related to the father in 2017 and in 2021.
The suspect has been detained by the police since a court issued an arrest warrant last Saturday.
More from Headlines
-
Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift
-
Yoon, Trump, agree to hold meeting at early date
-
As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks