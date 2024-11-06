[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose stays on Billboard chart with solo hit

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)

Rose of Blackpink is spending her second week on Billboard’s Hot 100 as a solo act, as her global hit “APT.” ranked No. 13 on the main singles chart. The Bruno Mars collaboration slid down five rungs on the chart but stayed atop Billboard's Global Excl. the US and Global 200 charts. “‘APT.’ becomes the first song since the Billboard Global 200 began in September 2020 to have tallied at least 200 million streams worldwide in multiple weeks,” tweeted Billboard, citing Luminate. The punkish tune inspired by a Korean drinking game is part of Rose's first solo album, “Rosie,” which is to roll out to store shelves on Dec. 6. Her first solo endeavor was single album “R” in 2021, the main track from which debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 70, a record for a K-pop female solo singer, which she broke herself with “APT.” 2NE1 adds 3 cities to world tour

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Girl group 2NE1 further expanded its international tour, adding three cities to the itinerary, said label YG Entertainment Wednesday. The group added Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam as well as Macao to its growing list of destinations. The tour now encompasses 12 cities for 25 concerts, running into late February next year. The Asia tour that marks the 15th anniversary of the foursome’s debut will resume in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 16. The quartet opened the aptly titled “Welcome Back” tour in Seoul on Saturday, its first standalone concert in over 10 years. During the three-day run that drew 12,000 in the audience, the band hinted at an encore show and a larger venue for the forthcoming event. TXT’s 7th EP lands atop Oricon chart

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together headed straight to the top of the Oricon chart, placing its seventh EP atop the Daily Album Ranking, according to the Japanese tally Tuesday. “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” became its 10th consecutive album to sit in the top rung on the daily chart, and is expected to debut atop its Weekly Album Ranking, as did all of its 10 preceding albums. The mini album was No. 1 on Apple Music Japan and iTunes Top Albums Charts as well. It topped iTunes chart in 24 more regions upon release. Before releasing the album, the quintet wrapped up its third international tour under the banner of “Act: Promise” last week, with a three-day encore gig in Seoul. The band of five also opened a pop-up store and cafe inspired by the new EP in Seoul on Wednesday, set to run until Nov. 13. Is BTS skipping 2025?: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)