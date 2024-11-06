Internet celebrity under fire for inappropriate comments after drunk driving accident

Most Popular
Internet celebrity under fire for inappropriate comments after drunk driving accidentBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 13:52
A South Korean internet celebrity is being pelted with criticism over causing a drunk driving accident and then joking that she may as well have "killed" the victim.
The YouTube streamer in her 20s is being investigated for drunk driving, according to the officials at the Incheon Bupyeong Police Station. She is accused of ramming her car into another at around 12:40 a.m. last Friday in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon, while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Her blood alcohol level tested at the scene of the accident was 0.233 percent, well above the 0.08 percent that warrants driver's license revocation.
In a live broadcast that took place moments after the accident, she claimed that the victim of the crash was trying to extort money from her, and that she would rather serve time in jail than settle. She also said that the victim "looks poor," and that she should have "killed" the victim since she had "already crashed the car."
She added after that the latter comment was a joke.
When several of her viewers took issue with her comments and actions, she accused them of "playing nice." She claimed the victim was not hurt, and that "everyone drinks and drives."
Police are mulling whether to charge her for violation of Article 5-11 of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, death and injury due to dangerous driving. The act applies a harsher punishment to those who drive under the influence of alcohol and cause injury or death to another person.
