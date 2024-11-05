Despite funding cut, 50th Seoul Independent Film Festival to screen record no. of films

The Seoul Independent Film Festival, South Korea’s only competitive independent film festival -- now in its 50th year -- is taking place Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.

According to the organizers, the festival this year saw the highest number of films submitted since its establishment in 1975 -- a total of 1,704 feature and short indie films.

“We think creators who want to focus on works that contain their voices have returned to the indie scene,” said Festival Director Kim Dong-hyun during a press conference held at Megabox Artnine in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

However, the total prize money this year has been reduced to 80 million won ($58,000) from the previous 100 million won due to a cut in funding from the Korean Film Council.

Of the 1,704 indie films submitted, 12 feature films, 27 short films and 27 films from rookie directors were selected to compete for the top two to three prizes in each category. Eight special prizes will also be given.

The 50th SIFF will open with director Park Kyung-kun’s experimental film “The Bek Show: End of Civilization.”

The movie started as a recorded version of a play staged as part of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts’ “Sync Next 23” program in 2023.

“The movie has an interesting outcome as the audience follows the perspective of the artist Bek, a person with an intricate inner life. It is hard to tell whether the movie is a documentary or fictional," said director Park.

Kim Young-woo, a programmer at SIFF, said this year’s festival saw a wide variety of documentary and experimental film submissions.

This edition is also showcasing digitally restored versions of Korea’s early indie films in an exhibition titled “Indie Film Archive.” Screenings include short films like director Kim Eui-seok’s “Marriage Story” (1992), Ha Gil-jong’s “The Ritual of a Soldier” (1969), and Kim’s “Chang-su Gets the Job” (1984), which had its lost sound restored for the exhibition.

Actors Bang Eun-jin and Kwon Hae-hyo, judges at the festival this year, said there should be more platforms like SIFF to offer opportunities to indie film creators.

“If you say commercial films provide a way to live in the world, indie films give answers on how to live in the world. I look forward to seeing films that go straight to the jugular,” Bang told reporters.

Under the slogan “50 to Infinity,” the 50th SIFF takes place at CGV Apgujeong and Cheongdam Cinecity from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.