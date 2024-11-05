[Today’s K-pop] NCT127 announces world tour plan

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT127 will launch its fourth international tour in January next year, announced label SM Entertainment Tuesday. Tour “Neo City – The Momentum” will start with a two-date concert in Seoul Jan. 18-19 and will resume in mid-February in Jakarta, Indonesia. The itinerary includes Bangkok, Taipei and Macao as well as six cities in North America and three in Japan. It will be the first time the subunit is touring North America in two years. Meanwhile, the bandmates shared photographs Monday showing them bid farewell to Jaehyun who enlisted on the day. Johnny, Doyoung, Jungwoo and Ten as well as Taeyong smiled for the camera with their hands on Jaehyun’s short hair. Jaehyun will serve as a member of Army marching band as the second member of the subunit to enlist. Taeyong is serving his as part of Navy marching band. BTS’ Jungkook hits 200m views with ‘3D’ music video

The music video for BTS Jungkook’s solo single “3D” logged 200 million views on YouTube Monday, and became his second solo visuals following that of “Seven (feat. Latto).” “3D” is a Jack Harlow collaboration and an R&B tune that harks back to the hip-hop and dance music from the aughts. The single was dropped last year and has topped iTunes Top Songs Chart in 110 regions and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5. Separately, the artist hit one-billion mark on Spotify with “Standing Next to You,” which fronted his first solo album “Golden.” It is his third song to do so, as did “Seven” and Charlie Puth collab “Let and Right,” making him the first-ever solo singer from Asia to have three songs that achieved the feat. TXT’s 7th EP instant million-seller

The seventh EP from Tomorrow X Together sold over 1.2 million copies on the day of release, said label Big Hit Music Tuesday citing a local tally. It is the band’s fourth album to become a million-seller on the first day of sales, following its three preceding albums: fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” third studio album “The Name Chapter: Freefall” and sixth EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow.” The new EP is its fifth consecutive album to log one-million in first-week sales as well, including fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.” EP “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” was dropped on Monday and debuted atop iTunes Top Albums Chart in 25 regions. All six tracks entered Melon’s Top 100 and music video for focus track “Over The Moon” generated 10 million views on YouTube in less than 10 hours. Le Sserafim’s ‘Easy’ music video logs 100m views

