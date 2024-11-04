South Korea and Central Asia set stage for first summit

Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev, Kyrgyz First Deputy Foreign Minister Asein Isaev, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Imomi Sodiq Ashurboyzoda (from left to right) participate in the 17th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Monday. Yonhap

South Korea and five Central Asian countries -- all former Soviet republics -- are gearing up for their first-ever summit, aiming to forge a synergistic partnership that leverages shared strengths and foster regional peace amid escalating tensions fueled by illicit military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul convened the 17th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Seoul on Monday, bringing together foreign ministers, vice foreign ministers and chief delegates from five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Cho highlighted that this forum would provide a vital platform for South Korea and the five Central Asian countries to refine key projects and flesh out agenda topics for the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit set to take place next year in South Korea.

This year’s forum, held annually since 2007, marked the first gathering since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration launched its "K-Silk Road" initiative in June -- South Korea's first comprehensive diplomatic strategy aimed specifically at strengthening ties with Central Asia.

"We aim to elevate the mutually beneficial partnership between Korea and Central Asia to a higher level," Cho told participants. "To this end, we plan to host the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit in Korea next year, marking the first step in the K-Silk Road cooperation initiative. In this sense, this forum holds greater significance than ever before."

South Korea and the five Central Asian countries have identified: supply chains; the environment and climate change; digitalization; and tourism as key themes for this year’s forum. Cho described these as “high-demand areas for collaboration” that will support the effective implementation of the K-Silk Road initiative.

"In this geopolitical and geoeconomic environment, if South Korea, a technological powerhouse, and Central Asia, rich in natural resources, strengthen supply chain cooperation in energy resources and various minerals, it will create a mutually beneficial win-win situation," Cho said.

In his speech, Cho also voiced strong opposition to the illicit military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, urging support from the former Soviet countries for the Yoon administration’s approach to achieving North Korea’s denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy.

"North Korea is even providing weapons and troops to Russia. The unlawful military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is prolonging the suffering of innocent Ukrainians and poses a serious security threat not only to South Korea but also to the international community," Cho said.

"I hope that efforts for reconciliation and cooperation made from the Korean Peninsula and Central Asia will bear the fruit of peace and shared prosperity across the Eurasian continent, with all of us working together to achieve this goal."

Ex-Soviet republics respond

Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu affirmed the country’s “firm support for the common norms outlined by the UN Charter and international law” and its call for “respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries” during his Russian-language speech, translated into Korean.

“Furthermore, Kazakhstan urges that today’s pressing international issues -- such as the conflict in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East and North Korea’s nuclear program -- be resolved solely through diplomatic means and peaceful negotiations,” Nurtleu said, following Cho's speech.

Nurtleu emphasized that a multifaceted partnership with South Korea, covering areas such as energy and infrastructure, remains one of Kazakhstan’s top foreign policy priorities.

Nurtleu pledged to "comprehensively strengthen the strategic partnership" between Astana and Seoul, with a particular focus on collaboration within the K-Silk Road initiative framework.

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov said, "The decision to elevate the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum to a summit level and to hold the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit in Seoul in 2025 is a powerful testament to our commitment to advancing a new phase of partnership for shared prosperity."

"I would like to emphasize that combining the dynamic potential of Central Asia with Korea’s strengths can create powerful synergies for mutual economic growth. Our cooperation offers a vital opportunity to unlock market potential, boost investment and consumption and create new jobs."

Saidov also expressed Uzbekistan's endorsement of the Yoon administration's "Audacious Initiative" and other efforts for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev underscored that the country's key foreign policy priority is nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

"As the depository state of the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty, we strongly support efforts to promote peace free from nuclear threats and endorse all initiatives toward this goal," Isaev said, calling for peace, stability and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Isaev also conveyed the Kyrgyzstan government’s proposal for South Korea to “consider establishing a special vice-ministerial economic dialogue between South Korea and Central Asian countries,” highlighting the need for a platform for consistent discussions to address shared challenges, exchange best practices and coordinate new directions for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

In their respective speeches, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Imomi Sodiq Ashurboyzoda and Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev emphasized the significance of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Ashurboyzoda said, "If Korea’s expertise and innovative technologies are applied to Tajikistan’s mining, textile and food industries, not only will production efficiency improve, but it will also enable Tajikistan to integrate into global supply chains."

Durdyyev highlighted the "importance of unified efforts across all promising fields where Korea-Central Asia cooperation is needed."

"Our partnership should be developed with careful consideration of each country’s interests and potential," he said.